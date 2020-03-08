Boosie Badazz addresses detention in South Carolina

WENN / Johnny Louis

In an Instagram Live video after police handcuffed him before his concert, the rapper & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; He says the cops were looking for weed, but they didn't find it.

Up News Info –

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie He has addressed his meeting with the police in South Carolina on Saturday night, March 7. The rapper was arrested and briefly detained by police hours before his scheduled concert in Spartanburg.

When he went to Instagram Live after his encounter with the police, the Louisiana native claimed that the police tried to catch grass and weapons against him, but failed. Boosie said there was no grass and that "all weapons are legal, so they let us go."

%MINIFYHTMLd43b3a6be9f9b3b60042afe69b93d6cd11% %MINIFYHTMLd43b3a6be9f9b3b60042afe69b93d6cd12%

<br />

In a video that was previously circulated online, the 37-year-old star was handcuffed while police searched his tour bus. However, he was released shortly after and was able to arrive at the concert and act for his fans.

In 2010, Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was charged with federal charges for first-degree murder of Terry Boyd. He also faced charges for three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, three charges of "conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute narcotics" and two charges of "conspiracy to smuggle into a criminal institution." He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In November 2011, he was sentenced to eight years in a state prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. However, a jury determined that Boosie was not guilty of first-degree murder in May 2012. He was released in March 2014 and remained on probation until 2018. While serving his prison term, Boosie obtained his GED certificate. .

The R&B star recently appeared in the headlines for its transphobic comments regarding Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter and her racist message about the coronavirus. He recently said he would stay away from all the Chinese or Asians to avoid exposure to the virus. Later, he joked about the health crisis by publishing an edited photo of Kevin Garnett wearing a mask while watching Yao Ming during the NBA All-Star Game.