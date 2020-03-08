Home Entertainment Bollywood stars greet the spirit of women on International Women's Day

Bollywood stars greet the spirit of women on International Women's Day

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bollywood stars greet the spirit of women on International Women's Day
%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc111% %MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc112%

Being a woman is like having several jobs in one. Being a housewife, managing work, caring for the family … the list of responsibilities is endless. Women are the true heroines of society. However, we rarely recognize its brilliance. March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day and is dedicated to appreciating everything that women in our lives do for us. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu and others took their social networks and wished all the lovely ladies. This is what they had to say …

%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc113% %MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc114%

%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc115%%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc116%

%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc117%%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc118%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©