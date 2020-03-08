Bollywood stars greet the spirit of women on International Women's Day

%MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc111% %MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc112%

Being a woman is like having several jobs in one. Being a housewife, managing work, caring for the family … the list of responsibilities is endless. Women are the true heroines of society. However, we rarely recognize its brilliance. March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day and is dedicated to appreciating everything that women in our lives do for us. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu and others took their social networks and wished all the lovely ladies. This is what they had to say …

Women do not need a celebration or any validation! That is what a man needs when he truly understands the power, impact and strength of a woman! # HappyWomensDay2020 – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020

It is that day of the year when women are praised throughout the world and recognized for their contribution to family and society. Happy Women's Day to all of you, lovely ladies! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR – Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020

From us … to you … Happy Women's Day! Be sure to do your part towards the change you want to see 🙂

We did a little on our side #Thappad pic.twitter.com/KXzp7avYyu – taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020

International Women's Day worldwide. I have had the privilege of working on some of the most important films about the emancipation of women. I take great pride in it. "Prem Rog,quot;, "Damini,quot;, "Tawaif,quot; are few. Every day should be celebrated as Women's Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd – Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020