Bollywood faces problems due to the outbreak of coronavirus

We recently reported that Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Thailand schedule was canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Now, it seems that this is not the only Bollywood film that faces problems due to the virus outbreak.

According to a report in a leading newspaper, the first schedule of Prithviraj de Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, which was supposed to be filmed in Rajasthan, has been canceled and moved to Mumbai. The Takht of Karan Johar, who was about to fall to the ground in Jaisalmer, has also stalled until further notice. In fact, even the protagonist of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who was supposed to be filmed in Mandawa, Rajasthan was transferred to Lucknow. It is also rumored that the launch of Irrfan Khan and the protagonist of Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium, could be taken further. But producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that the film will be released as scheduled.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has already killed 3000 people. So, so far 31 cases of the virus have been detected in India, so production companies hesitate to travel with their crew.