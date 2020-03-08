Billy Gilmour was the man of Chelsea's game against Everton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe2017ca7961b171dcd377d70552d6d7511% %MINIFYHTMLe2017ca7961b171dcd377d70552d6d7512%

Chelsea produced an emphatic performance to beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge with Billy Gilmour named as the man of the match







Billy Gilmour was at the heart of everything for Chelsea by beating Everton

Billy Gilmour played a key role in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge, and received high praise for his performance in his full debut in the Premier League.

Others scored the goals, but it was the 18-year-old midfielder who won the Alan Smith game man award, in a joint comment to Sky sports. "He hasn't tried to complicate things too much," Smith said. "But he has always been positive in his pass, has always been progressive and has usually found a teammate who is a happy trait."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Everton FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Everton

Gilmour had impressed in the FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Tuesday night and the injuries to N & # 39; Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic presented him with an opportunity to continue with another start against Carlo Ancelotti's team.

However, Frank Lampard was eager to emphasize in advance that the opportunity that lay ahead in Gilmour's path was not completely necessary. "He deserves to play," said Lampard Sky sports.

"We have injuries and suspension in the same area, but I don't want that to be the reason Billy is playing. He is playing because he has trained well all season. I said that before Liverpool and he played very well against Liverpool." I expect more of the same. He's young, so I don't want to stack too much on his shoulders, but I believe in him. "

Gilmour completed more passes than any other player on the field

Praise from another midfield legend

It was not only Lampard who gave Gilmour the great accumulation. Another iconic midfielder, seven-time Premier League winner Roy Keane, was so bewildered by his mid-week performance that he admitted he had been out of his seat watching him.

"It was fantastic," Keane said. Sky sports. "I was sitting in front of the TV having a cup of tea with some chocolate in front of me. I didn't have the volume on, but when I started the game I literally got up from my seat, which I rarely do.

"I thought, & # 39; Who is this guy in the midfield? & # 39; There are certain traits you want in a midfielder. Quality in the ball, football intelligence, composure. He had it all. He was one of the best performances I've seen in a long, long time.

Gilmour took advantage of his excellent performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup

"It was just his general game. He was like a world class player. He looked like this right away. I thought he was one of his experienced boys and then I watched him closely for the rest of the game." Everything he did throughout the game had a quality written on it. He looks like a small child but with great composure about him.

"The disadvantage for the child now is that he has to support him because he has started so well. Frank said that it is okay to get in and do it well, he has to continue like this now. It is a different kind of test for him today."

How Gilmour impressed against Everton

It was a different test but the same result that Chelsea produced another safe performance to dismiss its Merseyside visitors. Gilmour did not score and did not provide assistance, but the Scotsman was at the center of much of his team's good work.

In fact, it was an integral part of the construction of the first Mason Mount match. That goal had no less than 20 passes before the ball found the bottom of the net, the second longest pass sequence that led to a Chelsea goal in the Premier League this season.

Gilmour fell into space in the center of the field and could break the lines

His role in the second goal was equally important. Here, he dropped his shoulder over Richarlison after collecting a pass in the center of the field and, instead of looking for a side option, he was prepared to break the lines and feed the ball with Olivier Giroud's feet.

Giroud handed the ball to Ross Barkley, whose pass was carefully finished by Pedro. The Gilmour pass that led to that goal was only one of the 41 that he completed during a first half that completely took the game away from Everton. In the end, he had made 74 of them, more than anyone in the field.

Gilmour also threw a forward pass in preparation for Pedro's goal

"Billy Gilmour has directed the game," said Jamie Redknapp Sky sports.

Others continued to join in the fun during the second half with Willian shooting at the corner from a distance and Giroud continuing his rebirth by adding Chelsea's room. But Gilmour, who had received the greatest joy when the teams were announced before the start, was always involved. His was the pass before the assistance for the room.

Gilmour should have had his own assistance late after advancing from the center of the field. He showed great awareness by squaring the ball with fellow graduate Faustino Anjorin just so he needed too much time and the opportunity was gone. Never mind. At that time, home supporters at Stamford Bridge were singing his name. Gilmour's impact was clear.

Gilmour impressed by Chelsea in his full debut in the Premier League

"He always seeks to play forward," said Smith. "He raises his head." Soon, the former England striker speculated about the young man's international future with the possibility of a European Championship to wait in the summer. "He will find a place in that Scotland team if he continues to be involved in this Chelsea team," he added.

For Gilmour and Chelsea, the focus will be on the role it can play in the club's push in the Premier League and the FA Cup before then. It was feared that Lampard's injury crisis in the midfield could undermine Chelsea's season finale. Instead, thanks to Gilmour's insured performances so far, this team seems emboldened. What a start.

Gilmour's verdict on his debut

"It was amazing," Gilmour said. Sky sports After the match. "A dream come true to make my full debut in the Premier League. But most important of all was to get all three points and keep winning. Hopefully, we can continue with that good form."