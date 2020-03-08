Big Ten Tournament bracket: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

The toughest conference calendar in college basketball has concluded and naturally has resulted in three co-champions of the regular season.

Wisconsin, the state of Michigan and Maryland finished the 14-6 season in the Big Ten game, but the Badgers got the best overall position of the Big Ten Tournament thanks to their 2-1 record against the Spartans and Terrapins. Michigan State was 2-2 against their fellow co-champions, while Maryland was 1-2.

Wisconsin could be the first general seed in the tournament, but that does not mean that the Badgers have an easy route to claim the automatic offer of the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament. An amazing number of eight Big Ten teams (Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan) qualified in the Top 25 AP at the end of Sunday's regular season games. Anyone could beat the other on a given day, just ask Indiana coach Archie Miller.

With that, here is the full breakdown of the Big Ten 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

Big Ten Tournament bracket 2020

Wisconsin enters the Big Ten Tournament with the top total seed, followed by Michigan State and Maryland as seeds 2 and 3, respectively. That said, the conference could place 11 of the 14 amazing teams in the NCAA Tournament, according to the latest projections by Ryan Fagan of March Madness. Again: this conference tournament could have the highest parity in college basketball.

Below is the complete sowing for the Big Ten 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (Big Ten) No. 1 Wisconsin 21-10 (14-6) No 2 Michigan state 22-9 (14-6) Number 3 Maryland 24-7 (14-6) No. 4 Illinois 21-10 (13-7) number 5 Iowa 21-10 (11-9) No 6 Penn state 21-10 (11-9) No 7 Ohio State 21-10 (11-9) No 8 Rutgers 20-11 (11-9) No 9 Michigan 19-12 (10-10) No 10 Purdue 16-15 (9-11) No 11 Indiana 19-12 (9-11) No 12 Minnesota 14-16 (8-12) No 13 Northwest 8-22 (3-17) No 14 Nebraska 7-24 (2-18)

How to watch the Big Ten tournament live

The Big Ten Tournament can be seen exclusively on the Big Ten Network from Round 1 to the quarterfinals before moving on to CBS for semifinal matches and the championship game.

Round 1 Red big ten Quarter finals Red big ten Semifinals CBS Big Ten Championship Game CBS

2020 Big Ten Tournament Calendar

The Big Ten 2020 Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Sunday selection on March 15. It will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern 6 p.m. Red big ten Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska TBD Red big ten

Round 2: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan Noon Red big ten Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 1 TBD Red big ten Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue 6:30 pm. Red big ten Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Red big ten

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: Winner No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 Noon Red big ten Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 4 TBD Red big ten Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Winner of Game 5 6:30 pm. Red big ten Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Winner of Game 6 TBD Red big ten

Semifinals: Saturday March 14

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 1 pm. CBS Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 TBD CBS

Big Ten Championship Game: Sunday March 15