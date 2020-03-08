Big East Tournament bracket: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

%MINIFYHTMLc817259c0724f071196daf22b38ad1b511% %MINIFYHTMLc817259c0724f071196daf22b38ad1b512%

Creighton will enter the Big East 2020 Tournament as the number 1 champion and regular season champion. More or less.

The Bluejays finished the season as co-champions of the regular season alongside Villanova and Seton Hall, all with 13-5 records in the Big East game. But a combined 3-1 record against the Wildcats and Pirates allowed Creighton to take the best overall position before the tournament. Villanova and Seton Hall finished 2-2 and 1-3 against the top three teams, respectively.

DECOURCY: This Big East, by a metric, is the biggest beast that the league has been

Ty-Shon Alexander (17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game) will attempt to take Creighton to his first conference tournament championship since 2013 alongside Marcus Zegarowski (15.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.0 apg) and Mitchell Ballock (12.0 Pts , 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg).

Here is the complete breakdown of the Big East 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

Big East Tournament bracket 2020

Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall and Providence enter the Big East Tournament as their four main seeds, respectively. However, they are not the only NCAA tournament caliber team that will take the field at Madison Square Garden: Ryan Fagan of Sporting News projects 5-seed Butler, 6-seed Marquette and 7-seed Xavier to make March Madness also, placing an absurd 70 percent of the Big East teams in the Tournament.

Here is the full planting for the Big East 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (Big East) No. 1 Creighton 24-7 (13-5) No 2 Villanova 24-7 (13-5) Number 3 Seton hall 21-9 (13-5) No. 4 Providence 19-12 (12-6) number 5 Butler 22-9 (10-8) No 6 Marquette 18-12 (8-10) No 7 Javier 19-12 (8-10) No 8 Georgetown 15-16 (5-13) No 9 de San Juan 16-15 (5-13) No 10 DePaul 15-16 (3-15)

How to watch the Big East Tournament live

The Big East Tournament can be seen in Fox Sports 1 during the first round, quarter-finals and semifinals. The Big East championship game will air on Fox.

Round 1 FS1 Quarter finals FS1 Semifinals FS1 Big East championship game Fox

FAGAN: Sporting News March Madness projections 3.1

2020 Big East Tournament Calendar

The Big East 2020 Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Saturday, March 14, and will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John & # 39; s 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul 9:30 pm. Fox Sports 1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Winner of Game 1 Noon Fox Sports 1 Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler 2:30 pm. Fox Sports 1 Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 2 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette 9:30 pm. Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: Friday March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 6:30 pm. Fox Sports 1 Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 9 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Big East championship game: Saturday March 14