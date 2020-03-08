Big 12 Tournament: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

Once again, Kansas is the king of basketball Big 12.

A year after missing the regular season championship for the first time since 2004, the Jayhawks regained the regular season title and number 1 overall ranking in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament thanks to a stellar conference record 17-1 His only defeat was against Baylor, of 2 seeds, against whom they divided two meetings.

He is now at Devon Dotson (18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game) and Udoka Azubuike (13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 0.9 apg) to finish the job with the sixth championship of the program's conference tournament in 11 years.

Here is the complete breakdown of the Big 12 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

Big 12 Tournament bracket 2020

The Jayhawks took the first seed of the Big 12 Tournament, closely followed by Baylor, of 2 seeds, and a large number of medium teams in Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia as seeds Nos. 3-6: all teams projected by Sporting News & # 39; Ryan Fagan to make the March madness.

Below is the complete sowing for the Big 12 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (Big 12) No. 1 Kansas 28-3 (17-1) No 2 Baylor 26-4 (15-3) Number 3 Oklahoma 19-12 (9-9) No. 4 Texas 19-12 (9-9) number 5 Texas Tech 18-13 (9-9) No 6 West Virginia 21-10 (9-9) No 7 TCU 16-15 (7-11) No 8 Oklahoma State 17-14 (7-11) No 9 Iowa State 12-19 (5-13) No 10 Kansas State 10-21 (3-15)

How to watch the Big 12 tournament live

The Big 12 Tournament will take place entirely in the ESPN family of networks. The first round will be broadcast on ESPNU, followed by ESPN and ESPN2 for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Big 12 championship game will air on ESPN.

Round 1 ESPNU Quarter finals ESPN / ESPN2 Semifinals ESPN / ESPN2 Big 12 championship game ESPN

Big 12 2020 Tournament Calendar

The Big 12 2020 Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Saturday, March 14. It will be held at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPNU Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 State of Kansas 9 p.m. ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech 12:30 pm. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 1 2:30 pm. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 7 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2

Big 12 championship game: Saturday March 14