Bianca Andreescu leaves Indian Wells for injury; Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber are also missing | Tennis news

Bianca Andreescu will not return to the California desert to defend his title due to a knee injury. Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber also leave due to injury





World number 4 Bianca Andreescu will not defend his Indian Wells title due to a persistent knee injury.

The current US Open champion injured her left knee in the WTA Finals last October and has not played since.

After missing the Australian Open, the Canadian announced on Saturday that he will not return to Indian Wells this season.

"As many of you know, I have been suffering an injury that I suffered last year during the WTA Finals. It has been a long road to recovery, and while I was waiting to return to the court and defend my title in Indian Wells, unfortunately, I'm not 100 percent yet, "Andreescu said in a statement.

"I would like to thank you all for your continued support and support on this trip. Your kind words have been so encouraging.

"While I am disappointed not to be competing next week in a tournament where I have such good memories, I am focused on my recovery and rehabilitation and working hard to return to the field as soon as possible."

Current Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, last year's finalist, both announced their retreats on Friday due to injuries.

