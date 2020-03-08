Bernie Sanders gave a great speech about the race in Flint, Michigan, because he is a "white Jewish man,quot;

Bernie Sanders had announced that on Saturday he would deliver an important speech about the race in a presentation at the town hall in Flint, Michigan.

Keep in mind that the city's population is almost 54 percent African-American, and was recently affected by the terrible Flint scandal, where lead poisoned water was supplied to homes and caused a serious public health crisis.

Before the event, Sanders boasts of the speech by saying that "he will address the African-American community directly and explain why black voters should support him about Joe Biden."

The Vermont senator hoped to reach and connect with African Americans. Instead, he delivered his usual rally stump speech where he went after large banks and billionaires and focused on Medicare and the establishment.

When journalists asked Sanders communications director Mike Casca why the speech changed, he said: "It was a change they thought was important, and it was one of those moments in the backstage on the fly." They wanted to raise the stories of the panelists. "

He went on to say: “They talked about the idea and decided that it was probably better to let the people of color in the panel debate instead of giving a traditional speech. He doesn't have those experiences. He is a white Jewish man. "

And he concluded: "I didn't want to speak on behalf of people of color when there were people of color on the panel."

The self-proclaimed socialist said at the event: "We are tired of dragging our poisoned bodies to (Washington) DC, Lansing and across the country because we have several communities across the country that are now dealing with the same as us. I've been dealing with since 2014. "

Sanders also talked about him and his wife having a meeting with Flint's families while running for the presidency in 2016: "My wife had to leave the room because she was crying, she couldn't deal with it." It was one of the most painful meetings I've had in my life. The damage that was done to these children. Listening to parents talk about what happened to their own children was terribly traumatic. ”

He concluded with: "To win here in Michigan against Trump, to defeat Trump nationwide, we will have the largest voter participation in the history of this country."

Sanders is trying to catch Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.



