Ben Murdoch-Masila will leave Warrington Wolves to go to the NRL New Zealand Warriors | Rugby League News





Ben Murdoch-Masila has been in Los Lobos since signing with Salford in 2018

Ben Murdoch-Masila will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the season to join the New Zealand Warriors of the NRL.

Tonga's international has made 60 appearances and scored 19 attempts since signing with Salford Super League rivals in 2018.

Murdoch-Masila scored an attempt at Wembley while helping Wire win in the final of the Challenge Cup last season against St Helens, but admitted that the appeal of being closer to his family proved to be too much.

"During the three years that I have been here, we have had practically the same team, so we are very close," Murdoch-Masila said in a club statement.

2:41 Blake Austin scored a late fall goal to give Warrington a one-point victory over the Tigers on Friday Blake Austin scored a late fall goal to give Warrington a one-point victory over the Tigers on Friday

"I will definitely miss the boys. I will also miss the fans and the atmosphere they create for us; it's unreal, the passion they share with us in good and bad times."

"However, I always left the door open for the opportunity of a return from NRL.

"My daughter has spent her life here and all she knows is the Wire. When this opportunity arose, I couldn't say no to take her home to meet Roxy's family and mine."

Wolves head coach Steve Price said: "Ben and I have been in a regular dialogue regarding the attention he has received from his home."

"We felt that we made a good offer as a club to Ben, but he felt it was time to return to be closer to his family, which I fully understand."

"One thing I do know about Ben is that he will give everything he has for this season; he has made that commitment to our entire team."