Bahrain GP will take place behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears

The 2020 Bahrain GP will be held without fan assistance due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grand Prix will be held on March 22, a week after the start of the season next weekend in Australia, but with cases of coronaviruses growing in the Gulf kingdom, Bahrain’s race organizers say only It will be a televised event.

"In consultation with our international partners and the National Health Working Group of the Kingdom, Bahrain made the decision to celebrate this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as an exclusive event for participants," reads a statement on Sunday.

"As the host country of F1, balancing the well-being of fans and race attendees is a tremendous responsibility. Given the continued dissemination of Covid-19 worldwide, convene a large sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international and local travelers Fans to interact in the vicinity would not be right at this time.

"But to ensure that neither the sport nor its global fan base is unduly affected, the weekend of the race will continue as a televised event."

The statement added that Bahrain's first actions to "prevent, identify and isolate,quot; cases of individuals with coronaviruses have been "extremely successful,quot; so far.

"Aggressive measures of social distancing have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the spread of the virus, something that would clearly be almost impossible to maintain if the race had continued as originally planned," he reads.

"We know how disappointed many will be with this news, especially for those who plan to travel to the event, which has become a fundamental event of the F1 international calendar, but safety must remain our top priority."

Meanwhile, the Italian government added more concerns about F1's first races on Saturday night when they announced that anyone living in several of their northern regions would be quarantined.

People in these areas must be granted a special permit to travel until April 3, and Ferrari is based in Modena, one of the most affected regions.

The Australian GP, ​​on March 15, is still ready to continue as planned, with spectators.