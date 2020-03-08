Baaghi 3 continues to impress at the box office





Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor started the Baaghi franchise in 2016. Four years later, the two met for the third installment. Titled Baaghi 3, the movie has Tiger Shroff playing the character of Ronnie, who goes to Syria in search of his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). He has been kidnapped by a terrorist group there.

Speaking of numbers, the film began its trip at the box office with a bright note while managing to collect Rs. 17.50 crore. Baaghi 3 has moved on and was based on its good start, as it went to collect Rs 15.50 crore on day 2. The total collections of the film are currently in Rs. 33 million rupees. Given that the film was released at a time when people want to be protected against the coronavirus and avoid crowded places, the numbers that the film has managed to show are impressive.

In addition to Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish, the film features talents such as Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.



