Avalanche at the heart of San Jose's coronavirus concern – Up News Info

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The relatively high number of coronavirus cases in this area led county officials to discourage residents from attending large public gatherings on Thursday, and a low-season fan of 14,517 San Jose Sharks fans He showed up for the NHL game Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild. .

But Sharks' attendance grew to a relatively normal level of 16,018 on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators before San Jose concluded a six-game home stay at the SAP Center on Sunday against the Avalanche.

And make no mistake, Avs fans were seen throughout the building before the game.

"It's pretty easy: wash your hands, don't touch your face, drink a lot of water and you're fine," said Chris Vanbeber of Loveland, who attended Sunday's game with four others from northern Colorado.

Severance's Sierra Moore said fans don't stay away from NHL games in the middle of winter during the height of the flu season, so any healthy person should not fear COVID-19.

“You can live in fear or live your life. Let's not live in fear, "Moore said.

Eight new COVID-19s were reported on Saturday afternoon by the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, bringing the total number in the county to 32. California has up to 88 cases, according to CNN Health; Colorado has eight, according to the same report.

"I think the San José Sharks are responsible enough to hear any of the public health guidelines that were presented across Santa Clara County," said Aurora Pavlick, a San Jose resident, who attended Sunday's game with her husband, Brian, and their 10 year old Son. “I have faith that your leadership is in contact with the right people. The SAP Center will not do anything irresponsible. "

Brian Pavlick was putting on an avalanche hat, becoming a fan of the team in 1996 during his career at the Stanley Cup while living in Boulder. "I think you have to go out and live your life, no matter what is going on," he said.

Santa Clara County has discouraged non-essential travel residents, but there seemed to be many shared travel drivers.

"It's no big deal," said Uber's driver, Juan, who refused to give his last name. "Just do what your kindergarten teacher always told you: wash your hands."

The NHL requested Friday that their teams ban non-essential locker room staff, and the Sharks were among a handful of teams to keep the media out of theirs on Saturday. The requested players conducted interviews outside the locker room at a press conference.

The Avs, however, held a morning skate on Sunday and the media were received in the visiting locker room at the SAP Center, with a note at the entrance reminding journalists not to shake hands with the players, nor punch, hug or sit in the lockers' stalls.

"It's not a distraction; we're just trying to play hockey," said Avs captain Gabe Landeskog. "If it reached a point where it affected the crowds and the games were canceled, it would be a bit of a distraction. But at the moment it is not."

Landeskog and his teammates have been told not to run the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"I am not a doctor, number 1; I am not a specialist in the subject. But asking our doctors, he said that if we have it at our age and how healthy we are, it will be a regular cold," Landeskog said. “The only thing that worries me is that I have a 4-month-old (daughter) at home. They usually bother me a lot. I don't get scared too easily. Obviously, this has grown and more and more people are affected. It's all over the world (but) it's life, part of life, in whatever industry you are in, whatever work you are doing will be affected in one way or another, I'm sure. "