Authorities say the evacuation of the Great Princess will take days, describe the response to the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A 10-acre site is being prepared and secured in the Port of Oakland for the early arrival of the Grand Princess quarantine cruise and passenger evacuations that will begin on Monday will take two to three days, Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Sunday with city and state officials.

Authorities said Friday that 46 aboard the ship were examined for the virus and 21 tested positive, 19 of them crew members.

The exact time of arrival of the ship has not yet been determined and the development of logistics implies "enormous complexity,quot;, which includes the optimal time for tidal conditions to accommodate the massive ship.

The ship is currently 10 to 12 miles from the coast, which will mean a 2 1/2 hour trip "when we have a green light to enter the port," Newsom said.

Mayor Libby Schaaf at the March 8 press conference in Oakland

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff said the city "has received very strong guarantees that they will use the best known isolation practices,quot; to evacuate and transport passengers and that no one on the ship will be quarantined or released into the community.

She said offering the use of the port "is the right thing to do."

A team is scheduled to board the ship at 3 p.m. Sunday to "perform triage,quot; to determine the most acute or symptomatic cases.

There are more than 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members on the ship. California's 946 passengers will be quarantined for two weeks at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Dr. John T. Redd, Center for Disease Control at the March 8 News Conference in Oakland

Once the passengers have been removed, the ship and its crew will be quarantined outside the Bay, Newsom said.

Newsom said the officials are "deeply empathic with the stranded of our coast,quot; and asked them to "be patient while we prepare the site."

Authorities said Alameda and San Francisco were evaluated before the port of Oakland was selected to dock the ship. The old military facilities in Alameda have sedimentation problems for a sheep with a deep draft, while the San Francisco facilities are not isolated.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, HHS Secretary of California at the March 8 press conference in Oakland

The port of Oakland is sufficiently isolated and is very close to a private strip to take foreign passengers to their countries on charter flights.

Between the crew and the passengers there are people from 54 different countries, Newsom said.

Newsom praised Schaff and the city for stepping up in a time of need.

"It was not necessary," he said, but Oakland "did the right thing to partner with us in good faith,quot; while demanding responsibility for the complex operation.

Officials answer reporters' questions about the response of the California coronavirus in Oakland

