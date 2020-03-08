Australians discard toilet paper rolls amid coronavirus panic purchase Coronavirus outbreak news

Melbourne, Australia – With 74 confirmed cases and three deaths, Australia is far from becoming the top of the countries most affected by the new coronavirus. But thousands of shoppers seem to think otherwise, and it seems that their worst fear is getting caught in the toilet without a square to spare.

Panic buying increased in Australia this week amid fears that the outbreak will accelerate, leaving families trapped inside their homes with limited supplies.

On Saturday, in a Melbourne Woolworths supermarket, canned goods and other foods remained in stock while the toilet paper shelves were completely empty, despite the store rationing the number that each buyer could buy.

"People are so ridiculous! It's not worse than the flu season, but they're acting like it's the zombie apocalypse," said shopper Karen Ficheroux.

As of February, the Australian Department of Health constantly increased restrictions on returning travelers from mainland China, Iran and South Korea, the countries most affected by COVID-19, and returnees must "self-insulate,quot; for 14 days and seek medical attention if any symptoms appear

The same applies to anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person, the department reports on its website.

In the northern suburbs of Sydney, where cases have been confirmed in a school, a hospital, a care home and a child care center within a four-kilometer radius, 117 people were placed in isolation, while hundreds of others They were advised to stay at home. , avoiding all contact with the outside world.

The new restrictions have caused an avalanche of "essential,quot; supplies.

Back at the Woolworths store, when two employees came out with a palette full of rolls of toilet paper, shoppers rushed to grab their backpack.

A clerk who watched the new stocks said: "We had to limit one package per family. It's crazy."

Shoppers in this supermarket found the toilet paper aisle almost empty. (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

Walking proudly with a multiple package under the arm, you could hear a buyer on the phone enthusiastically presuming: "I could get toilet paper!"

Other products, such as sugar, rice, diapers and cat litter, although not sold out, were running out.

"We are talking about a virus that is a biological contagion, but what is happening (as a result) is a social contagion in which one captures what other people are doing," said Jill Klein, marketing professor at the Melbourne Business School .

The bulky size of toilet paper rolls compared to smaller items, such as canned goods, along with the sensitive nature of being caught without them, has fueled the toilet paper fever over other more essential items.

"When you're at the grocery store, and you see people with carts full of toilet paper, you think & # 39; it's better to get toilet paper & # 39;" Klein said.

"And when the shelves are empty, people think & # 39; Oh my God, there is no more toilet paper in Australia & # 39;".

Frenzy on social networks

Social networks are now full of images of empty shelves, shoppers fight over packages and memes of Australians wrapped in toilet paper like mummies or locking themselves behind a wall of toilet paper.

The hashtags #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis have been in trend since Wednesday, while the regional newspaper NT News even printed Thursday's edition with sheets of toilet paper as a folding center.

Offices and public facilities have complained about the theft of toilet paper, and the Gumtree online marketplace saw dealers asking for up to 2,000 Australian dollars ($ 1,329) for a package.

"Pamper yourself with rare, sealed (and never used, of course) collectibles … THERE ARE NO NICE WATERS," wrote one user asking for 50 Australian dollars for a nine-pack.

But the mood of the online bathroom has further fueled panic.

"It's the same psychology that the bank works during a recession … Sometimes these things are fashions, but I think the more people get scared, the more it will happen," Klein said.

"On the other hand, at some point everyone will have supplied all the toilet paper they think they would need. If you are a toilet paper company, you better expect a future drop in sales," he added with a smile. .

On its Facebook page, Kleenex Australia assured customers that it was "working all day,quot; to keep supermarkets stocked.

Together with an image of a warehouse full of supplies, they published: "As you can see, we will not run out of anything soon."

But Australia is not the only country that has been affected by panic purchases.

Panic buying elsewhere

Three knife welding men in Hong Kong held a delivery truck and took 600 rolls of toilet paper last month.

"Hong Kong went crazy and there were panic purchases for a period and there were even some robberies, but nothing like what seems to be happening in Australia," said Robert Burton-Bradley, an Australian journalist working in Hong Kong.

"People were stripping the shelves of staple foods like toilet paper and rice for a few weeks, but when the sky didn't fall, everything went back to normal very quickly."

Toilet paper maker Kleenex visited Facebook to reassure Australian shoppers about toilet paper supplies.

Massive purchase of toilet paper and other items has also been reported in the United States and Canada.

But David Savage, behavioral economist at the University of Newcastle said wWhat is happening is not really a panic purchase.

"It's actually quite rational in a sense," he said, adding that while many people were clearly buying more than they need and causing a shortage, "tThe motivations behind this are quite clear. "

"We have seen all over the world that there are places where they are running out of things," Savage said, adding that the images of others who buy here in Australia make people think that if they don't do the same, they will be lost outside.

"Therefore, it is a really instinctive and quite rational behavior."

But Savage said the real problem was not running with toilet paper.

"People are also buying things that shouldn't be, like masks, medications, gloves, which are actually causing major problems," he said.

"Not having an additional couple of weeks supplying toilet paper is inconvenient, but doctors don't have access to the right materials to treat people who really have the virus, well, that's when we really put ourselves at risk."

People in Hong Kong also cleaned the supermarkets of toilet paper rolls and queued for hours to buy facial masks. (File: Anthony Wallace / AFP)

State authorities have assured people that quarantined people will receive "practical support."

According to the Queensland Health website, this includes "organizing the delivery of items such as food, access to educational materials, medication replacement, etc."

"Consider quarantine as an opportunity to do some of those things for which you generally do not have time, such as board games, crafts, drawing and reading," advises the website.