Athletes restless about the empty sand solutions for the coronavirus – Up News Info

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – While the US sports leagues UU. They weigh if banning fans of baseball stadiums and stadiums to help stop the outbreak of coronavirus, San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija is one of the few players who can tell them exactly how he feels.

"It's not very funny," he said.

Samardzija pitched for the Chicago White Sox in a 2015 game played without fans in Baltimore due to civil unrest in the city. It was a strange scene in Camden Yards, a stadium bathed in the sun, empty except for the teams, but something that has already become common internationally and that could happen in the US. UU. If there is no slowdown in the spread of the COVID-19 strain that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.

The global virus outbreak has caused concern about crowding tens of thousands of fans in games that can technically continue without them.

The sports leagues in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have already blocked fans outside the venues, and the NBA sent a memo to its franchises on Friday warning them to prepare for the possibility of having to organize games without fans.

While US sports leagues have been in regular contact with each other regarding the outbreak, MLB and NHL have not yet issued similar notices.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred plans to discuss the coronavirus with team owners at a conference call on Monday, the first league call between clubs and the commissioner about the outbreak. But at this stage, the league plans to open the season in 2 1/2 weeks as planned.

With the situation evolving rapidly, athletes in the US UU. They are becoming aware and worried about the possibility of playing behind closed doors.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Friday that he "wouldn't play if he didn't have fans in the crowd," and other players also said they would be disappointed to put empty seats.

"Boring. Boring," said Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. "We get the energy of our fans. It would be crap, man.

Concern for the virus is greater in some sectors of the country, such as in the state of Washington, which has reported 16 deaths and more than 100 people diagnosed.

Fears about the outbreak have already affected sports attendance there. The Seattle Sounders attracted 33,080 fans on Saturday night, the smallest crowd for a regular MLS game in the city crazed by football since the club's inaugural season in 2009.

"It would be strange to play in an empty stadium," said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. "It would be like & # 39; OK, we are playing, but something is missing & # 39;".

Washington officials are already warning residents to avoid large meetings, and one of the most important on the calendar is when the Mariners receive the Texas Rangers for the opening day on March 26.

Seattle, like all other major league clubs, has been monitoring the situation along with MLB and has taken precautions around its spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona. But the Marines' vice president of communications, Tim Hevly, said that at this stage, "we have no specific concerns or precautions based on what is happening in Washington."

"These decisions will be made by Major League Baseball with the Mariner people sitting in a chair taller than me," said Seattle manager Scott Servais. “It's serious, it's really serious. Something we do not look lightly. … But I hope it calms down a bit. "

Spring training routines have been gently adjusted: hand washing has been improved, autographs have been modified to greet and greet fans, and Servais said the Mariners have rejuvenated some handshakes, but overwhelmingly, the players have said that they and their families have not been affected

All of which makes it difficult to understand that fans could be excluded at some point.

"It would be strange," said Mariners pitcher Taijuan Walker, who said he hasn't played baseball without at least a few thousand fans since he was in the minor leagues.

"You certainly want to make the right decision for our fans, everyone who is close to the game," Servais said. "We still have to play our games, if we can, but that is not for me to decide. We will adhere to the decisions that are made. We are planning to play a full season this year, and I am sure we will."

The International Ice Hockey Federation said on Saturday that it was canceling the women's hockey world championships in Canada, and the NCAA Division III basketball tournament games were held in an empty spot in Johns Hopkins this weekend.

The sports calendar is loaded with important events in the coming months that may also be forced to adjust, including the NCAA basketball tournament and the Masters.

Golf star Rory McIlroy said he would understand if officials kept fans away from the Augusta National.

"I think people would see much more of the golf course," he said. "It would be great. But obviously, I prefer to play the Masters with people there than without him.

"Anyway, it would be like having an early tee time on the PGA Tour." "I guess for some boys, it wouldn't be very different."

For many athletes, there is also skepticism that the leagues can reach such extremes.

"I heard comments (from LeBron) about that," said Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. “Not playing with fans is going to be strange. Honestly, I don't see that happening. I could not play ".

Of course, it has happened before. White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon watched most of the 2015 game closed in Baltimore from the bullpen, and recalled that it was so quiet that he could hear every word from Orioles center fielder Adam Jones.

"There were only explorers and us, so you could hear people talking in the shelter," Rodon said. "It was strange because it almost echoed because there was no one there."

It was believed to be the first major league game played without fans, and it was a unique need: a need for programming to participate after the riots in Baltimore caused by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man. who died in police custody.

"A completely different situation," Samardzija said.

If virus-related blocks are necessary, it is difficult to see them so isolated. If the spread slows down, the sports schedule will probably continue as planned. Otherwise, millions of ticket holders may be forced to stay away in cities across the country.

"Obviously, health comes first and playing games is second, so we just have to make sure everything is well taken care of and wrapped up so that people can enjoy these games," Samardzija said. "But I would not recommend playing them in empty stadiums."