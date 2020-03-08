Ashley Graham celebrates IWD with a powerful image of herself giving birth

Ashley Graham She is demonstrating (once again) why she is the definition of mom's goals.

%MINIFYHTMLd9635d39f38537dcfd5ca8e9ce30d87c11% %MINIFYHTMLd9635d39f38537dcfd5ca8e9ce30d87c12%

On Sunday, the 32-year-old supermodel went to social networks to share an important and inspiring message about motherhood. And because International Women's Day is also celebrated today, Graham also stressed how incredibly strong women can be.

"This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I have ever known and the greatest achievement I have achieved," Revlon's beauty ambassador shared on Instagram, along with a powerful image that showed that she gave birth to her baby. boy.

"On this International Women's Day, understand that despite any pain or trial we have experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of achieving greatness," he continued. "Happy International Women's Day! Let's celebrate our strengths and those of others today."

Of course, Ashley's famous friends soon commented on her post and praised her message of power.