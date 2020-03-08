Ashley Graham celebrates IWD with a powerful image of herself giving birth

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Harper & # 39; s BAZAAR
Ashley Graham She is demonstrating (once again) why she is the definition of mom's goals.
On Sunday, the 32-year-old supermodel went to social networks to share an important and inspiring message about motherhood. And because International Women's Day is also celebrated today, Graham also stressed how incredibly strong women can be.
"This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I have ever known and the greatest achievement I have achieved," Revlon's beauty ambassador shared on Instagram, along with a powerful image that showed that she gave birth to her baby. boy.
"On this International Women's Day, understand that despite any pain or trial we have experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of achieving greatness," he continued. "Happy International Women's Day! Let's celebrate our strengths and those of others today."
Of course, Ashley's famous friends soon commented on her post and praised her message of power.
"This picture made me cry,quot; Amy Schumer He replied "You're a rude !!!! I love this,quot; Lindsay Vonn wrote
Supermodel companion, Christy Turlington Burns He shared: "I love it so much."
Celebrity stylist, David Lopez, also intervened. "I love you so much sister," Lopez said. "Thank you for being a force for me and for so many others."
In January, Ashley made the special announcement that her baby had arrived! She and her husband Justin ErvinThey shared their joy and enthusiasm for being first time parents.
"At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," said the supermodel in his Instagram stories at that time. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
The 32-year-old star has shared her most sincere moments as a mother and has also opened up about the challenges of being a mother.
"Raise your hand if you didn't know that you would also be changing your own diapers," Graham wrote in a recent selfie. "After all these years in fashion, I could never have guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite garment, but here we are! Nobody talks about recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) that go through the new moms. I wanted to show you that not everything is rainbows and butterflies! "
Last month, she revealed the most messy side of being a mother … literally.
On Instagram, Ashley posted a photo that showed her changing her son's diaper at a Staples store. Because, as she said, "s – t became real!"
"The first diaper explodes while running errands without having a bath in sight," he said. "Thank God, I remembered putting the changing table in the diaper bag."
