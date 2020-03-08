Anxious passengers aboard the great Princess Hope crowned by the virus of the nightmare trip Hopeing Nearing End – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5f4db4c1ac6c5c3bf4e6672dce1615b111% %MINIFYHTML5f4db4c1ac6c5c3bf4e6672dce1615b112%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Passengers woke up for the fifth day confined in their cabins on Sunday aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been in a waiting pattern off the coast of San Francisco due to an outbreak of coronavirus that has infected At least 21 people.

The captain went to the PA system on Saturday night and told the more than 2,000 passengers that his 15-day trip would end in a few hours in Oakland. Princess Cruise lines quickly sent an email confirming those plans. Then, just 10 minutes later, a second email arrived. The plan had already suffered a setback, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had delayed the arrival until Monday.

"The CDC has just informed us that further modifications to the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship," cruise officials said in the second email. "The ship will now arrive at the port of Oakland on Monday, to be determined."

After considering several "non-commercial port,quot; destinations for the ship, it was decided on Saturday that the busy port of Oakland would be the best option.

"The port of Oakland was selected as the best place to disembark the ship," officials from the California Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. "There are limited docks that can dock a ship of that size, and the location of the Port of Oakland was the easiest to seal, safely move passengers to their isolation destinations and protect the safety of the public."

They added that passengers cannot simply get away once the ship docks.

"Oakland's role in this operation is to support our state and federal authorities while carrying out a critical public health mission to help those affected by the COVID-19 virus," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. "I appreciate the leadership of Governor Newsom and they have assured me that no one will be quarantined in Oakland, nor that passengers will be released to the general public."

On board the ship on Sunday, it was another day of confinement and growing fears that with every breath or the slightest contact with a crew member delivering food to their cabins there could be a threat of infection of the new virus.

Almost all passengers have had access to the Internet since the cruise trip stopped once after touring the Hawaiian Islands. They are aware of what happened aboard the Diamond Princess last month in Japan. The ship was quarantined in a port for several weeks and the disease spread rapidly, infecting 704 people and killing four of them.

American passengers on that unfortunate trip were flown to two military bases in the United States: the Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, the Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. They were examined for any signs of the disease when they boarded and left the flights. Everyone had to undergo a quarantine of at least 14 days.

More than 30 passengers required hospitalization and almost a dozen flew to Nebraska to stay in a special biohazard unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"I was told that the Trump Administration decided to quarantine some passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship (those who are currently asymptotic) at Lackland AFB in San Antonio," Texas congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted on Saturday night. "Our city has already helped quarantine 230 people, including treatment for 11 infected people."

The plan for the Grand Princess sounds very similar, except that cruise officials said infected crew members will be treated on the ship as it remains docked at the port of Oakland for an indeterminate period of time.

"According to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, after health screenings, guests who are residents of California will go to a facility operated by the federal government within California to perform tests and isolate themselves, while non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. " The company said. "The crew will be quarantined and treated on board the ship."

Many passengers were also aware of the ongoing health crisis that takes place around another Grand Princess cruise: a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21.

A passenger died from complications of the disease: a 71-year-old Rocklin man. There are 12 others who have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Two were hospitalized in Sonoma County, three others recovered mainly in Placer County, two were quarantined in Contra Costa County, one was treated in Fresno, one in Santa Cruz County, one was hospitalized in Alameda County and others in Chicago and Florida.

When it comes to the most recent trip, medical experts agree that there was now a real urgency to prevent the spread to others on board.

"The ship is a huge problem," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, an epidemiologist at UC Berkeley who used to work at the CDC. "I worry that other people on the ship are infected, some who may develop symptoms during the incubation period."

Dr. Henry "Chip,quot; Chambers, an infectious disease specialist and professor at UCSF, said it was crucial to get sick passengers out of the boat and get them away from the other passengers.

He points out that it will be a challenge to get all passengers off the ship, but consider what happened to the Diamond Princess in Japan.

"I would have problems regarding that resounding success," Chambers said. He also said that it depends on how well the patients were isolated and how well the quarantine procedures were followed. It also depends on the test results.

"My instinct is that it's probably a good idea to get people off the ship," he said.

Passengers also accept that it is time for them to get off the ship.

"We just received the news that we will dock at the port of Oakland tomorrow with the shipment to take a couple of days," gadgetgirl6 tweeted from the ship. “Since we live in California, they will take us to a federal facility in the state to be tested. Not a word of how much or where. Can any ACLU lawyer tell us our rights?

Maureen James and her husband Bill of San Mateo were spending time in their 300 square foot cabin until further notice.

"I think we were fine until today (Saturday), I think today since we have been quarantined since Wednesday, today we were as if we needed answers, we need to know where we are going, we need to be evaluated," James said through FaceTime.