Andy Murray asks for more training opportunities for women | Tennis news





Amelie Mauresmo (R) trained Andy Murray for two years. He won seven titles but could not add his two majors

Andy Murray has urged tennis to address the imbalance in coach roles for women, saying: "When it comes to mentality, skills and intelligence, there is no reason why a woman cannot be as good as a man."

In an opinion letter written for the International Olympic Committee, the two-time Wimbledon champion and singles Olympian wrote that tennis still has a long way to go when it comes to equal opportunities for women in sports.

The former world number one also wrote about the impact that his mother Judy's energy, determination and work ethic has had on his career.

But his appointment of Amelie Mauresmo as his own coach in 2014 brought the problems surrounding gender equality in training to focus on the three-time Grand Slam champion.

With Amelie, the questions they would ask me many times after losing matches would be about our relationship. I have never had that at any other time in my career. Andy Murray about his former coach, Amelie Mauresmo

"The reaction to Amelie's appointment as my coach, even to people close to me, was when I realized that there was a problem," Murray wrote. "The reason they were interrogating her was based solely on her sex; it was not because of her ability or what she had done in her career.

"I did well with Amelie and I reached the Grand Slam final, but many people saw the period in which we worked together as a failure because I didn't win a Grand Slam title. People blamed her for that, but that was not the case. with my other trainers: it was always me who was the problem, and would receive criticism when I lost.

"With Amelie, the questions they would ask me many times after losing matches would be about our relationship. I've never had that at any other time in my career."

Andy Murray wrote about the impact that his mother Judy's determination and work ethic have had on both her career and her perspective

The Olympic Games could be approaching gender parity, with Tokyo 2020 waiting for a record 48.8 percent of athletes to be women, but the disparity in the representation of the coach also has a long way to go. Only 11% of the coaches accredited at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games were women.

"When it comes to mentality, skills and intelligence, there is no reason why a woman cannot be as good as a man, and hopefully things will change when women have more opportunities."

Murray (R) and Serena Williams made the headlines by playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon. They reached the last 16

The 32-year-old who he hopes to return at the Miami Open in March, believes that the Olympic Games have an important role to play in promoting gender equality.

"People love watching the Olympic Games because they see the best male and female athletes. They entertain themselves with the combination of athletes, and that is one of the reasons why it is the most successful sporting event," Murray wrote.

"When I first competed in the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, I went to see the badminton mixed doubles and I loved it. Similarly, people love to watch mixed doubles in tennis; more sports should look at these formats and Think about what they can do and what fans may want.

"When I played mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year, it was a good example of how the format attracts a slightly different audience to the sport. Normally, when I win or lose at Wimbledon, people come to me and say," Good done "or,quot; Bad luck. "But, with Serena, many people said:" We loved seeing you and Serena playing together. It was brilliant: "People like to see that, and we should promote it. How can you not see that it is a good thing?"

