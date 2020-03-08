Andrew Romanoff wins the US Senate Democratic assemblies UU.

The United States Senate candidate, Andrew Romanoff, won a significant victory over the weekend, easily winning a poll of Democratic candidates' preference in the primary race to face Republican Senator Cory Gardner in November.

%MINIFYHTML4866bc5030b073b94c270b6ee768382011% %MINIFYHTML4866bc5030b073b94c270b6ee768382012%

Romanoff, a favorite of progressive activists, dominated John Hickenlooper, better-funded, on state committees on Saturday, winning more delegates than Hickenlooper in all of Colorado's great counties on the road to a dominant victory.

Across the state, Romanoff won 55% of support in the preference survey, Hickenlooper won 30%, Trish Zornio received 7%, Stephany Rose Spaulding won 5% and Erik Underwood won 0.2%. Another 3% of caucus attendees were not engaged, according to the Colorado Democratic Party. Some small counties had not reported until Sunday night and are not included in this total.

In Denver County, where Hickenlooper was mayor for eight years, Romanoff won 61% of the delegates to 22% for Hickenlooper, 9% for Spaulding and 6% for Zornio.

In Boulder County, a center for liberal activism, Romanoff won 64% of the delegates to 21% for Hickenlooper, 9% for Zornio and 3% for Spaulding.

Romanoff also won majorities in Adams County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Pueblo County and Larimer County, plus a plurality in El Paso County.

"You challenged the political establishment and conveyed our message, a green New Deal, medical care for all, an economy that works for everyone, to communities across the state," Romanoff told his followers in an email on Sunday.

Celebrated on an unusually warm Saturday and amid the concerns of an outbreak of coronavirus, the low-participation caucuses were the first occasion for Democrats to choose from the large field of US Senate candidates. UU. Instead of choosing the frontline Hickenlooper, most left with the liberal Romanoff.

At Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, Barbara Groth, 67, voted for Romanoff. He expressed his frustration with the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee for having supported Hickenlooper and described that decision as a "great harm to Romanoff."

At Overland High School in Aurora, Michael Carr also elected Romanoff, who won 56% of the delegates in Arapahoe County and 55% in Adams County.

"He is the best at building bridges with the other side," Carr said of the former president of the Colorado Chamber, who often promotes his bipartisan record in the legislature. "We cannot be just us against them; we all have to work for the good of our country."

As a result of Saturday’s preference survey, most delegates sent to county committees later this month will be supporters of Romanoff, so it’s likely that he can get 30% support in a state assembly of the 18th of April.

Romanoff, Spaulding, Underwood and Zornio will each need 30% support for the assembly if they want their names placed on the June 30 primary ballots. Several other candidates are taking a signature collection route to access the ballots, avoiding committees. Hickenlooper is taking both routes and has delivered signatures.

Romanoff expects the weekend's victory to boost his fundraising and recruitment of volunteers, but assemblies in Colorado do not predict primary success. Cary Kennedy won the Democratic government assemblies in 2018, but lost to Jared Polis later that year. And Romanoff won the committees of the US Senate. UU. In 2010 about Senator Michael Bennet, but he lost to incumbent Bennet in the Democratic primary of that year.

Hickenlooper predicted two weeks ago that he would win the preference survey, but he downplayed his expectations and the importance of the committees in statements to journalists on Saturday afternoon. He said the real contest will be the June 30 primary.

"I have run across the state twice in bad years for Democrats and I have a relationship with Democrats across the state," Hickenlooper told reporters outside his precinct, referring to government victories in 2010 and 2014. "And that relationship should allow me to build momentum and really take Cory Gardner in the head. "