Andrew Cuomo criticizes Donald Trump for lack of coronavirus evidence when New York cases reach 105

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticizes Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for their slow response in evaluating New York residents for the Coronavirus and preventing private laboratories from providing evidence. Cuomo held a press conference early Sunday, where, although he assured residents that it was not time to panic, he said that the best way to prevent Coronavirus from getting worse is to test those who may have been exposed and isolate Positive people as soon as possible. possible. He also announced that during the weekend, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus increased from 89 to 105.

Governor Cuomo made it clear that the greatest threat is to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. He reiterated that testing is crucial to protect vulnerable elements of society from those who are positive and carry the virus.

%MINIFYHTML7ab3036f5ac17bf6177b61b2447dd25c11% %MINIFYHTML7ab3036f5ac17bf6177b61b2447dd25c12%

He specifically referred to the statements made by President Donald Trump during his speech last week and said that Donald Trump's claims that everyone can be tested are simply not true.

During President Donald Trump's speech, he made the statement that anyone who wants a test is tested.

Before that statement, Andrew Cuomo declared the following.

"We can't tell people in this country in this state that anyone who wants a test can get one. It just isn't true. That's what causes panic and fear."

You can watch the full press conference of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, in the following video player.

Governor Cuomo also declared that he wants positive numbers to increase so that the sick can be isolated and ultimately contain the coronavirus.

Very little is known about the coronavirus, such as its transmission rate, how long people infected with the coronavirus are contagious and how long the virus can live on inanimate surfaces.

You can see a post that Andrew Cuomo shared about the Coronavirus tests below.

Andrew Cuomo is furious because the government bureaucracy is causing a delay in testing in New York and sees no reason why private laboratories cannot provide evidence.

Ad

What do you think about Andrew Cuomo's anger against the CDC and the Donald Trump administration for delaying the tests? Governor Cuomo said he has at least seven private laboratories that could begin to analyze and identify more positive coronavirus patients immediately.



Post views:

0 0