Ananya Panday broke up during a Sunday brunch with the family

Nanya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of year 2. While the film received a mixed response from critics, it proved to be successful at the box office. Then, she was seen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya's performance in the film was very well received by everyone.

Today, the young actress went out with her family for an intimate brunch. Ananya's father, Chunky Panday, was in the mood to celebrate Women's Day with the ladies of his life and decided to treat them with brunch. He shared a picture of the happy group along with a legend that said: "Sunday Brunch with my women,quot;

Isn't that adorable?

Ananya is currently shooting for her Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. He also recently began filming for VD10, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.