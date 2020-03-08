Amari Cooper would cost a lot of money, but it would have a potentially huge impact – Up News Info

Each week, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will offer bright compliments to his team's opponent, and last November it was no different when asked about Dallas Cowboys catcher Amari Cooper.

"You can start with him," Belichick said. "He has great speed, is a great vertical threat (and his) career after the capture is very good." He is a strong road runner: he can enter and leave his courts. …

“He can kill you in short plays of catching and running. He can execute all intermediate routes, which are difficult to cover, and he can certainly kill you by the field in individual coverage abroad or on internal routes if you do not have a defender in the middle of the field. "

Four days later, Belichick had the eventual NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore vice-grip Cooper (no catches). But that does not mean the analysis was incorrect. Cooper has almost all the tools an elite receiver needs.

The Broncos should be intrigued by Cooper's abilities and the dimension he can add to an aerial game that has Courtland Sutton but needs more. In one situation, Cooper may not be available. If players do not approve the new collective bargaining agreement this week, the Cowboys could franchise quarterback Dan Prescott and transition player Cooper.

Here's a look at Cooper, who has overshadowed 1,000 yards received in four of his five seasons in the NFL, after seeing three of his games with Dallas:

About Cooper

Years: 25)

Height Weight: 6 feet 1/210 pounds.

Background: He played in Alabama and was Oakland's fourth overall pick in 2015. … He ran 40 yards in 4.42 seconds at the 2015 exploration combine. … He moved to Dallas in October 2018 for the 2019 first round pick. Among the receivers since entering the league, it ranks 16th in catches (357), 11 in yards (5,097) and seventh in touchdowns (33). … Nineteen 100-yard games and 23 games of at least five catches. … He caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 (845 snapshots). … In seven games against Broncos (all with Oakland), he has 27 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Seen games: January 2019 Joker against Seattle (seven catches for 106 yards in victory), Week 5 2019 against Green Bay (11 catches for 226 yards and one touchdown in defeat) and Week 16 2019 in Philadelphia (four catches for 24 yards in defeat)

Game Notes

It catches where it lined up in the three games (22): width to the right (10), width to the left (four), slot to the right (four), slot to the left (two), stack to the left (one) and battery to the right (one).

