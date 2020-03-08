Amari Cooper would cost a lot of money, but it would have a potentially huge impact – Up News Info

Each week, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will offer bright compliments to his team's opponent, and last November it was no different when asked about Dallas Cowboys catcher Amari Cooper.

"You can start with him," Belichick said. "He has great speed, is a great vertical threat (and his) career after the capture is very good." He is a strong road runner: he can enter and leave his courts. …

“He can kill you in short plays of catching and running. He can execute all intermediate routes, which are difficult to cover, and he can certainly kill you by the field in individual coverage abroad or on internal routes if you do not have a defender in the middle of the field. "

Four days later, Belichick had the eventual NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore vice-grip Cooper (no catches). But that does not mean the analysis was incorrect. Cooper has almost all the tools an elite receiver needs.

The Broncos should be intrigued by Cooper's abilities and the dimension he can add to an aerial game that has Courtland Sutton but needs more. In one situation, Cooper may not be available. If players do not approve the new collective bargaining agreement this week, the Cowboys could franchise quarterback Dan Prescott and transition player Cooper.

Here's a look at Cooper, who has overshadowed 1,000 yards received in four of his five seasons in the NFL, after seeing three of his games with Dallas:

About Cooper

Years: 25)

Height Weight: 6 feet 1/210 pounds.

Background: He played in Alabama and was Oakland's fourth overall pick in 2015. … He ran 40 yards in 4.42 seconds at the 2015 exploration combine. … He moved to Dallas in October 2018 for the 2019 first round pick. Among the receivers since entering the league, it ranks 16th in catches (357), 11 in yards (5,097) and seventh in touchdowns (33). … Nineteen 100-yard games and 23 games of at least five catches. … He caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 (845 snapshots). … In seven games against Broncos (all with Oakland), he has 27 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Seen games: January 2019 Joker against Seattle (seven catches for 106 yards in victory), Week 5 2019 against Green Bay (11 catches for 226 yards and one touchdown in defeat) and Week 16 2019 in Philadelphia (four catches for 24 yards in defeat)

Game Notes

It catches where it lined up in the three games (22): width to the right (10), width to the left (four), slot to the right (four), slot to the left (two), stack to the left (one) and battery to the right (one).

Seattle: The first catch was for 14 yards en route against Shaquill Griffin in trail coverage. … He showed good conscience in a 9-yard catch. He executed the detention route before regrouping in a pattern when Prescott was forced to fight. … He got 11 yards after the capture (15) after the failed tackle. … Captures of 34 and 27 yards in the fourth quarter. First, the center of the field was opened (the closed wing ran through the right seam). In the second, he aligned the slot to the right and used quick juke moves to make Justin Coleman turn and open easily on the route. … In all three games, what stood out is the control of Cooper's body: he can enter and exit his routes quickly and can stop instantly while the opponent is still backing down.

Green Bay: Cooper worked on cornerback Jaire Alexander. … He got 46 after moving to the right and using top-up movements to open easily (18 yards after capture). … He got 24 on the type of route after the corner vs. Out of cover. … Your 27-yard catch was created by an initial interior step to configure the outbound route. … He scored a 53-yard touchdown with incline and advance (30 yards after capture) that included two failed tackles. … Caught three passes after being used in motion.

Philadelphia: Cooper was attacked 12 times, but only had four catches (all for 6 yards). So what happened? Tight man coverage and some Prescott pitches. … In the first quarter, he was covered by the deep Malcolm Jenkins on the third down crossing route (pass break) and the cornerback Jalen Mills on the second down break route (pass break on a dubious pitch) . … In the third quarter, cornerback Rasul Douglas covered it well on a faded route (out of bounds), Douglas held him trying to lean and opened against the area's coverage, but Prescott overthrew him.

Case to sign …

Cooper is still a young player (turns 26 on June 17) and is durable, since he only lost three games. Cooper would allow Sutton to play without exaggerated security attention and, on the contrary, he would also take advantage if Sutton is running "go,quot; routes to attract security assistance. Cooper could be a blessing for the second-year tight end Noah Fant and a slot receiver to be named.

Case against signature …

How much do the Broncos want to spend? Spotrac projects that Cooper will receive a five-year, $ 98.6 million contract (average of $ 19.7 million). The Broncos could recruit a 15-recipient in general, and their full four-year contract would be less than $ 15 million. And does Cooper have the speed component in which the Broncos are believed to be interested? The game's tape suggests that it is more apt to stretch defenses horizontally rather than vertically.

