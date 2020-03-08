Amanda Bynes separates from her three-week fiance!

Amanda Bynes and her last boyfriend Paul Michael will not marry. Only three weeks after the random announcement, the couple has separated.

Nickelodeon's student took Instagram to introduce her new fiance to her fans. Reports state that the couple had been dating for months before committing.

They supposedly met in AA. Amanda's parents, who also serve as their conservatives, never met Paul.

It was no surprise when TMZ claimed that his mother would not sign a marriage with his daughter so soon, which ended up being a good thing, since they had already suspended him.

Fans noticed days ago that Amanda and Paul's photos had been erased from their Instagram apparently out of nowhere. This became speculation that they were no longer together.

Michael told In Touch Weekly exclusively that they separated, but said he still loves her.

This comes after the publication of Bynes on Valentine's Day, where he flaunted a ring that is believed to have only cost $ 50 from Amazon.

"Committed to the love of my life."

The couple appeared in a video where Amanda said: ‘Hello everyone, this is Paul, my fiance. I am so lucky. As you can see, it is incredibly beautiful. He is also the best person on the face of the earth. "

It is unknown what caused the division, but it could have something to do with its curatorship that the actress has also addressed.

Weeks ago, the 33-year-old woman said she would go to court to talk about her options when it comes to where she could continue treatment that accepts her insurance instead of paying out of pocket.

Quiero Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my case of curatorship. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $ 5,200 per month. There is no reason why I should not go to a therapist who accepts my insurance for $ 5,000 less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge next week regarding this matter of guardianship. Thank you very much guys for listening to me. I am sorry that this is what I am dealing with and I am sorry to have put my problems on the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So thank you very much for always supporting me. I love you all. Calm down. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Goodbye! & # 39;

Ad

Are you surprised by the breakup?



Post views:

0 0