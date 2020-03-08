Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael split up after 3 weeks of engagement

It's over between Amanda Bynes Y Paul Michael.

ME! News learned that the two separated and ended their engagement, just weeks after the Hair spray The actress introduced her fans to her fiance on Instagram.

The news of the couple's separation comes shortly after Bynes caused rumors of rupture when he deleted all of his photos of Michael from his page.

Bynes shared his exciting and special announcement of engagement in mid-February.

At that time, a source told E! News that "Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship."

In addition, the actress's mother has been handling her affairs and finances since she suffered a personal and legal turmoil that led her to rehabilitation several years ago. According to reports, the curatorship will last until August.

Meanwhile, the star of She's the Man continues his treatment as an outpatient.