Amanda Bynes and Fiance cancel their commitment three weeks after the proposal

Actress Amanda Bynes He canceled his commitment three weeks after accepting Paul Michael's proposal on Valentine's Day (February 14).
He confirmed the news on Sunday March 8 and told In Touch magazine that he still considers Amanda her "best friend".
Reports suggested the "Hair spray"Star's family members were not excited about their sudden commitment after meeting their fiance in Alcoholics Anonymous classes a few months earlier.
She introduced fans and followers as the "best person on the face of the Earth."