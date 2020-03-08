Amado Contra Costa College Assistant Soccer Coach, Shot, Killed in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An assistant soccer coach from Contra Costa College died Friday in a shootout in West Oakland, the soccer team said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Alameda County coroner's office did not confirm the identity of the victim on Saturday, but people close to the Come Costa College Comets soccer program said Saturday afternoon that the victim was 34-year-old DeAndre Green, assistant coach of soccer at the community college of San Pablo.

%MINIFYHTML74d97322dafb88099b90154f5cb30f9811% %MINIFYHTML74d97322dafb88099b90154f5cb30f9812%

"We lost a member of the Contra Costa family and our hearts are broken!" according to a tweet on Saturday afternoon of the CCC soccer team. “Coach Green was a young coach who had an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he has done. We love and appreciate you, Dre!

👑DeAndre Green👑

We lost a member of the Contra Costa family and our hearts are broken! Coach Green was a young coach who had an impact on his community with all the phenomenal work he has done.

WE LOVE YOU AND WE APPRECIATE YOU DRE!

Long live coach DG 🙏🏿#BayAreaLegend #RIPDreGreen # Comet4ever pic.twitter.com/oXO8b3r9Pz – Against Costa College Comet Football (@CCC_CometFB) March 7, 2020

The circumstances of the shooting were not clear Saturday night. An Oakland police officer who arrived Saturday night was unable to confirm any information about the shooting, and public information officers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Green graduated from DeAnza High School in Richmond, and later attended (and played football) at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.