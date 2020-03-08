Alyssa Healy never worried about the form after helping Australia to the T20 World Cup title | Cricket News

"Feeding the crowd in the final was something different. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and we played quite well."





Alyssa Healy crushed 75 when Australia beat India in the final of the T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy says she "wasn't worried in the least,quot; about her lack of form before reaching the T20 World Cup after her electric tickets in the final helped Australia win the title for the fifth time with a record.

The first opening, Healy, hit five six and seven four on his ball 39 of 39 in Sunday's final in a packed MCG while the hosts beat India for 85 runs.

The 29-year-old scored three fifty in total during the event after entering the competition with a maximum score of nine in her previous five T20I.

Healy and Beth Mooney got 115 for the first Australian wicket in Melbourne

"That's the nature of the way I play my game: I go out and play," said Healy, who hit 50 of 30 balls in the big win over India.

"I wasn't worried a bit. I just needed a bit of luck to go on my way and I felt that happened in the first game against India (when I scored 51). I just needed to ride the wave after that."

"Feeding the crowd in the final was something different. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and we played quite well."

On Australia's victory over more than 80,000 fans in Melbourne on International Women's Day, Healy added: "It was amazing.

"You can't erase the smile from my face. Even if we had lost, I think I would still have been smiling."

The captain of Australia, Meg Lanning, whose team lost to India at the opening of the tournament before winning victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa in a rain semifinal to reach the MCG masterpiece, added: "I'm I am really proud of this group of players and staff.

Australia celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy

"It was tough, especially after we lost that first game. There were high expectations of us from outside and from inside as well. We came to this tournament to win, there's no doubt about that."

"They have thrown us all along this tournament. We have had ups and downs and we have overcome the semifinals. There were some difficult moments, but we have supported each other all the time."

"Without a doubt, being very proud of the performance in the park on the most important day of our careers is something I'm proud of."

"As soon as 90,000 people were expected in the (MCG), we wanted to be there and just getting here was a significant achievement."

Mooney finished the T20 World Cup as the best racing scorer after reaching 259 in six innings

Beth Mooney, who shared a 115-run position with Healy in the final and finished the tournament as a leading scorer, added: "We have a pretty elite lineup, so if it's not your day, someone else will." do it.

"(Healy) makes my life quite easy on top hitting as cleanly as she is. I don't have to do much on the other end!

"We knew what went wrong in that first game against India: we had some good plans and processes that we probably didn't execute."

"So going out tonight and having everyone contribute the way they did with the bat and the ball and on the field was quite outstanding. Having the support of 87,000 people behind us is also quite outrageous."