After Deadly Jam in Everest, Nepal delays new security rules

NEW DELHI – The images shocked and angered the world: hundreds of climbers trapped near the summit of Mount Everest, hooked to a single safety line on a ridge with a fall of several thousand feet, their oxygen cylinders emptied until Some people died from the exposure.

The traffic jam during the climbing season last spring, one of the deadliest on the highest mountain on the planet, underlined what mountaineering veterans have been saying for years: Ego, inexperienced climbers, large payments and chronic mismanagement , including the dangerous practice of curbing vital security. team: they have turned Everest into a circus at 29,000 feet.

After the season ended, the Nepalese government announced solid safety rules aimed at eliminating inexperienced climbers, reducing the number of people on Everest and avoiding another crash, which was attributed to some of the 11 deaths in 2019.