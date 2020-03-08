After Deadly Jam in Everest, Nepal delays new security rules

NEW DELHI – The images shocked and angered the world: hundreds of climbers trapped near the summit of Mount Everest, hooked to a single safety line on a ridge with a fall of several thousand feet, their oxygen cylinders emptied until Some people died from the exposure.
The traffic jam during the climbing season last spring, one of the deadliest on the highest mountain on the planet, underlined what mountaineering veterans have been saying for years: Ego, inexperienced climbers, large payments and chronic mismanagement , including the dangerous practice of curbing vital security. team: they have turned Everest into a circus at 29,000 feet.
After the season ended, the Nepalese government announced solid safety rules aimed at eliminating inexperienced climbers, reducing the number of people on Everest and avoiding another crash, which was attributed to some of the 11 deaths in 2019.
But now, the government says the new rules will not be imposed for the next climbing season, which begins in April and lasts until May. Despite international scrutiny and intense pressure from climber groups to step up operations on Everest, officials say the rules need further revision before they can be implemented.
Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, secretary of the Nepal Ministry of Tourism, said the rules, which were introduced last August, had not yet been approved by several government offices, including the ministries of defense, law, finance and forests.
He said officials also needed to see if the operators of the Nepalese expedition "agreed with some of the restrictions," although mountaineers say the companies' participation in the negotiations should be limited due to their financial interests.
Santa Bir Lama, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, an independent climbing group that manages Everest and helped draft the new security regulations, said Nepal's financial despair was one of the main reasons for the delay.
He said officials could approve the new measures in a couple of weeks if they wanted to, but that government escalation permits, which cost $ 11,000 per person for Everest, provide a crucial cash flow for Nepal, one of the most poor of Asia.
"If something goes wrong, the tourism minister must be personally responsible," Lama said. "Nobody wants to come to Nepal to die."
On the north side of the mountain, which falls in China, there are stricter safety regulations. But there are few limits on who can get a permit to climb Everest from Nepal, where most ascents occur.
Some operators in Nepal have been accused of taking virtually anyone to the mountain, regardless of their ability. Expedition teams are free to set their own climbing dates. Many choose a narrow window every May to avoid extreme mountain weather and high winds, which contributes to agglomeration.
But restricting the number of climbing permits, Adhikari said, is one of the measures that are off the table for now. Last year, officials granted a record 381 permits, a figure that did not include hundreds of support personnel from Nepal.
That number has steadily increased almost every year since the 2000s, leaving Everest stuck and rebellious, many mountaineers say. Authorities said they expected to issue more than 400 permits this season.
"Hopefully there are no traffic jams this year," said Adhikari.
The officials also did not give a schedule to adopt the other proposed rules, including the requirement that customers of Everest climbing companies prove that they have experience at high altitudes or that they have paid at least $ 35,000 for their expedition. That amount ensures, to some extent, that climbers have enough oxygen cylinders and mountain guides for the trip, although some veteran climbers said the regulation was still imperfect.
The climbers said that law and order had gradually eroded on the mountain.
Over the years, as Everest marketed, expeditions transformed from small country-specific teams to larger groups of foreigners with cash, some so inexperienced that they didn't know how to put on crampons, clip skewers that improve traction on ice. .
Economic climbing operators have multiplied in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, offering great discounts but reducing corners by bringing less oxygen cylinders for their clients to Everest, where the air is so thin that almost all climbers depend on supplemental oxygen To get to the top.
Last year, government and media researchers. He raised questions about the safety of recycled oxygen cylinders used in Everest. It was discovered that many cylinders were filled in the black market or were so old that they escaped through their valves, which put climbers at greater risk of cerebral edema, a deadly accumulation of fluid in the brain and one of the main Everest killers.
Virtually every season, advertising stunts have also come to dominate the headlines. In 2018, Ukrainian climbers sponsored by a European social networking site left cryptocurrencies worth around $ 50,000 on top of Everest and offered it to anyone "brave enough,quot; to retrieve it. Along the way, one of his Sherpa guides died.
Expert mountaineers complain that a growing crowd of Instagram-aware adrenaline junkies, many of them with little or no climbing experience, are putting the lives of Nepalese support staff at risk, which usually comes from the Sherpa ethnic group.
"The screw must be tightened," said Kami Rita Sherpa, a Nepalese climber who has reached the summit of Everest 24 times, a world record. "Inexperienced climbers should be excluded from the mountain."
Amid the greater focus on security, some climbing companies said they would take more stringent measures regardless of whether the government orders them.
Mingma Sherpa, president of Seven Summit Treks, said his company would require climbers to demonstrate that they had climbed at least another peak over 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet) before attempting Everest.
But Lal Bahadur Jirel, a Nepalese climbing guide, said the incremental steps were not enough to fix an increasingly dangerous situation on Everest, where summer temperatures routinely fall below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
Last May, Mr. Jirel and his team of 11 people were trapped in the traffic jam at Everest. On a clear morning, hordes of climbers took advantage of the good weather to boost the top.
The situation quickly became a wrestling for everyone.
The climbers pushed and pushed each other to take selfies at the summit, which is about the size of two ping-pong tables and where oxygen levels are only one third of those at sea level. With so many climbers connected to a single safety line, some could not descend in time before running out of oxygen. They collapsed on the crest.
After reaching the top, Mr. Jirel realized that his oxygen was dangerously depleting. On the way down, a trip that was delayed four hours due to the crowds, he took off his gloves to replace the cylinder.
When he arrived at security a few hours later, two of his fingers were completely numb. A few days later, he lost them by freezing.
Jirel said the memories of climbers who pushed him aggressively, without worrying about his safety or his life, summed up how chaotic the mountain had become.
"There is so much stupidity on Everest," he said. “And unfortunately, the government is not doing anything. They simply issue permits and collect royalties. "
Kai Schultz reported from New Delhi and Bhadra Sharma from Kathmandu, Nepal.