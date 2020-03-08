Afghanistan vs Ireland – summary and statistics

Spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman took three wickets when Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 races to take an undisputed 2-0 lead in their three-game T20I series in India.

Mujeeb finished with figures of 3-38, capturing the key keys of openers Kevin O & # 39; Brien and Paul Stirling, and firing Harry Tector, who had kept Ireland's hopes alive with a 37-ball hit of 29 balls.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the draw and scored the highest with 49 of 28 deliveries, adding 74 in just five overs with Mohammad Nabi (27 of 17) as his team recorded 184-4 of its 20 overs.

Ireland's chances of a successful persecution were affected by the loss of O & # 39; Brien and Stirling in the power game, although Captain Andy Balbirnie (46 of 35) and Tector (37) organized a recovery.

However, the tight bowling of Rashid Khan (1-26) and Shapoor Zadran (1-25) meant that Ireland could not keep up with the required execution rate and finally closed very little at 163-6.

The third and final game of the series takes place Tuesday at the same place, Greater Noida Sports Ground.