Afghanistan: Ghani and Abdullah are ready to hold parallel inaugurations | News

Political rivals in Afghanistan have issued separate invitations for the opening ceremonies on Monday.

Abdullah Abdullah, rival of Afghanistan's elected president, Ashraf Ghani, made invitations to a parallel oath ceremony to be held next week, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"We have sent the invitation to all national and international organizations and all necessary preparations have been taken," said Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for Abdullah, referring to the invitations to an opening ceremony that will take place in Kabul on Monday morning at an hour similar to Ghani & # 39; s.

A political stalemate and the threat of parallel governments jeopardize an incipient peace process in the nation, while the United States tries to push the Afghan government into talks with the Taliban.

In February, the Electoral Commission of Afghanistan announced Ghani as the winner of the September presidential elections, but Abdullah claimed that he and his allies had won the polls and insisted that he would form a government.

Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Ghani, emphasized that his side was the recognized winner of last year's polls.

"The election season is over and President-elect Ghani received the winner's certificate from the independent election commission based on the outcome of the elections and the constitution of the country," Sediqqi said Saturday.

Ghani and Abdullah are old rivals who served in the previous government under a power sharing agreement negotiated by the United States.

Abdullah, former chancellor, held the position of executive director specially created in the outgoing government.

Diplomats and experts have said that the lack of cohesion among Afghan political leaders will make it difficult for talks with the Taliban, which will begin on Tuesday.

"This is a bad omen for the peace process," said a diplomat whose country embassy in Kabul had been told that there was an invitation to Abdullah's ceremony on the way, according to the Reuters news agency.

He said that diplomats from different countries were called and messages were sent to know each other's plans.

The US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, held talks with both camps to try to find a solution before Monday, the diplomat said.