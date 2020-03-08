Home Latest News Afghan women worried about Taliban resurgence | Afghanistan News

Afghan women worried about Taliban resurgence | Afghanistan News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Afghan women worried about Taliban resurgence | Afghanistan News
%MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29511% %MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29512%

The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban is increasing fears of a collapse of law and order as foreign troops withdraw.

Women's rights groups, in particular, are worried about what will happen if the Taliban regain power.

%MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29513%%MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29514%

Hoda Abdel Hamid of Al Jazeera reports from Kabul.

%MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29515% %MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29516%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©