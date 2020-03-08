Afghan women worried about Taliban resurgence | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29511% %MINIFYHTML143fd43399194740c939df0f1c59f29512%
The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban is increasing fears of a collapse of law and order as foreign troops withdraw.
Women's rights groups, in particular, are worried about what will happen if the Taliban regain power.
Hoda Abdel Hamid of Al Jazeera reports from Kabul.
