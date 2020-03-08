Home Entertainment Actress Kerry Washington was photographed with her adorable children!

Actress Kerry Washington was seen on the set of her new movie and brought with her two adorable little people.

Kerry was accompanied on set by her two children: Isabelle and Caleb. Also on the set was Kerry's mother, Valerie. Everyone went to work with Mom, on the set of & # 39; The Prom & # 39; in Los Angeles. Also in the movie are actress Nicole Kidman and actor Andrew Rannells.

Here are the images:

BGUS_1892844_002
BGUS_1892844_003

