Actress Kerry Washington was photographed with her adorable children!

Actress Kerry Washington was seen on the set of her new movie and brought with her two adorable little people.

Kerry was accompanied on set by her two children: Isabelle and Caleb. Also on the set was Kerry's mother, Valerie. Everyone went to work with Mom, on the set of & # 39; The Prom & # 39; in Los Angeles. Also in the movie are actress Nicole Kidman and actor Andrew Rannells.

Here are the images:

Kerry, who is married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, gained wide public recognition for playing Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the ABC Scandal drama series (2012-2018). (5) For his role, he received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Leading Actress and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. His interpretation of Anita Hill in the HBO television movie Confirmation (2016) earned him another Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

In the cinema, Kerry is known for her roles as Della Bea Robinson in Ray (2004), as Kay in The Last King of Scotland (2006), as Alicia Masters in the Fantastic Four live-action films of 2005 and 2007, and as Broomhilda von Shaft in Quentin Tarantino & # 39; s Django Unchained (2012). He has also starred in the independent films Our Song (2000), The Dead Girl (2006), Mother and Child (2009) and Night Catches Us (2010).