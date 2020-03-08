ACC tournament support: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

For the first time in the history of the school, the state of Florida will be the first seed of the ACC tournament.
The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 in the ACC game) took first place in the men's basketball tournament on Sunday thanks to their best record of the 16-4 conference in the ACC game, avoiding stagnation with Virginia, Duke and Louisville behind them. . He is now in Devin Vassell (12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game), Trent Forrest (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg) and MJ Walker (10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpb, 1.4 apg) to take the FSU only to The second ACC school tournament championship in the history of the program.
The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5), Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5) and Cardinals (24-7, 15-5) and a lot of hopeful teams in the NCAA Tournament will be in the Seminoles & # 39; cross. Here is the complete breakdown of the ACC 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:
ACC 2020 tournament support
The state of Florida obtained the general seed number 1 in the ACC 2020 Tournament, followed by Virginia, Louisville and Duke as seeds Nos. 2-4, respectively. Those are the only teams in the latest predictions of the March madness of Ryan Fagan that are projected to do the NCAA Tournament, which means that all other teams will fight for their postseason life.
(Note: Georgia Tech, subject to a postseason ban by the NCAA in September, withdrew its appeal to compete in the postseason. It will not play in the ACC 2020 Tournament).
Below is the full distribution for the ACC 2020 Tournament:
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record (ACC)
|No. 1
|Florida State
|26-5 (16-4)
|No 2
|Virginia
|23-7 (15-5)
|Number 3
|Louisville
|24-7 (15-5)
|No. 4
|Duke
|25-6 (15-5)
|number 5
|North Carolina State
|19-12 (10-10)
|No 6
|Syracuse
|17-14 (10-10)
|No 7
|Notre Dame
|19-12 (10-10)
|No 8
|Clemson
|15-15 (9-11)
|No 9
|Miami
|15-15 (7-13)
|No 10
|Boston College
|13-18 (7-13)
|No 11
|Virginia Tech
|16-15 (7-13)
|No 12
|Wake forest
|13-17 (6-14)
|No 13
|Pitt
|15-16 (6-14)
|No 14
|North Carolina
|13-18 (6-14)
How to watch the ACC tournament live
The ACC tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.
|Round 1, 2
|ACC network
|Quarter finals
|ESPN, ESPN2
|Semifinals
|ESPN, ESPN2
|ACC Championship Game
|ESPN
ACC 2020 tournament calendar
The ACC 2020 Tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 10 and will run until Saturday, March 14. It will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below is the full tournament schedule:
Round 1: Tuesday, March 10
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 1: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt
|4:30 pm.
|ACC network
|Game 2: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|ACC network
Round 2: Wednesday, March 11
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 3: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami
|Noon
|ESPN
|Game 4: No. 5 N.C. State vs. Winner of Game 1
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Game 5: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Game 6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Winner of Game 2
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 7: No. 1 Florida State vs. Winner of Game 3
|12:30 pm.
|ESPN / ESPN2
|Game 8: No. 4 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4
|2:30 pm.
|ESPN / ESPN2
|Game 9: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 5
|7 p.m.
|ESPN / ESPN2
|Game 10: No. 3 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 6
|9 p.m.
|ESPN / ESPN2
Semifinals: Friday March 13
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
|7 p.m.
|ESPN / ESPN2
|Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
|9 p.m.
|ESPN / ESPN2
ACC Championship Game: Saturday March 14
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
|8:30 pm.
|ESPN