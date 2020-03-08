ACC tournament support: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

For the first time in the history of the school, the state of Florida will be the first seed of the ACC tournament.

The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 in the ACC game) took first place in the men's basketball tournament on Sunday thanks to their best record of the 16-4 conference in the ACC game, avoiding stagnation with Virginia, Duke and Louisville behind them. . He is now in Devin Vassell (12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game), Trent Forrest (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg) and MJ Walker (10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpb, 1.4 apg) to take the FSU only to The second ACC school tournament championship in the history of the program.

FAGAN: Sporting News March Madness projections 3.1

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5), Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5) and Cardinals (24-7, 15-5) and a lot of hopeful teams in the NCAA Tournament will be in the Seminoles & # 39; cross. Here is the complete breakdown of the ACC 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

ACC 2020 tournament support

The state of Florida obtained the general seed number 1 in the ACC 2020 Tournament, followed by Virginia, Louisville and Duke as seeds Nos. 2-4, respectively. Those are the only teams in the latest predictions of the March madness of Ryan Fagan that are projected to do the NCAA Tournament, which means that all other teams will fight for their postseason life.

(Note: Georgia Tech, subject to a postseason ban by the NCAA in September, withdrew its appeal to compete in the postseason. It will not play in the ACC 2020 Tournament).

Below is the full distribution for the ACC 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (ACC) No. 1 Florida State 26-5 (16-4) No 2 Virginia 23-7 (15-5) Number 3 Louisville 24-7 (15-5) No. 4 Duke 25-6 (15-5) number 5 North Carolina State 19-12 (10-10) No 6 Syracuse 17-14 (10-10) No 7 Notre Dame 19-12 (10-10) No 8 Clemson 15-15 (9-11) No 9 Miami 15-15 (7-13) No 10 Boston College 13-18 (7-13) No 11 Virginia Tech 16-15 (7-13) No 12 Wake forest 13-17 (6-14) No 13 Pitt 15-16 (6-14) No 14 North Carolina 13-18 (6-14)

How to watch the ACC tournament live

The ACC tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.

Round 1, 2 ACC network Quarter finals ESPN, ESPN2 Semifinals ESPN, ESPN2 ACC Championship Game ESPN

ACC 2020 tournament calendar

The ACC 2020 Tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 10 and will run until Saturday, March 14. It will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Tuesday, March 10

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt 4:30 pm. ACC network Game 2: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina 7 p.m. ACC network

Round 2: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami Noon ESPN Game 4: No. 5 N.C. State vs. Winner of Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN Game 5: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College 7 p.m. ESPN2 Game 6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Winner of Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: No. 1 Florida State vs. Winner of Game 3 12:30 pm. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 8: No. 4 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 2:30 pm. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 9: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 5 7 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 10: No. 3 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 6 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 7 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2

ACC Championship Game: Saturday March 14