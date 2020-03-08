Abhimanyu Dassani organizes a party for his friends in the industry

Abhimanyu Dassani had an impressive start with his career in Bollywood with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota of Vasan Bala. His debut film managed to gather the appreciation not only of the audience in India, but also impressed at film festivals abroad. His efforts in the film also helped him get the 65th Amazon Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Man) this year. Last night, the young actor organized a meeting at his home and invited his close friends from Bollywood.

Present at the party were Abhishek Banerjee, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Guneet Monga, Mrunal Thakur, Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. Abhimanyu also posed for the roles along with his parents Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani.