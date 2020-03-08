Aaron Carter gets a tattoo on the forehead of his girlfriend's name – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e11% %MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e12%

Aaron Carter turned to social networks to show his new ink and it turns out that it is not only a tattoo on his face, it is also dedicated to his three-month-old girlfriend, Melanie Martin! For most people, this is a double "no-no,quot;, but the singer seems, indeed, his love is forever to make this permanent change!

That said, the word "Melanie,quot; is now proudly displayed on Aaron's forehead.

%MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e13% %MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e14%

It is a serious commitment!

%MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e15% %MINIFYHTML903412ea4e5221db7350e573722eea4e16%

But that was not the only ink he received recently, since there are also three growing moons on his cheekbone, just below the name written in italics on his eyebrow.

The snapshots with the tattoos were actually meant to show their new hair color and not the ink, but, of course, social networks noticed the change immediately.

Stylist Brandon Peach shared a complement and, along with him, wrote: ‘Aaron Carter. I had a lot of fun dating the boy and bringing back his bright blonde signature. "

Hopefully, Aaron and Melanie will last a long time and will never regret the name tattoo!

However, this is not the only big step the singer took!

As you know, after the tattoo session, the couple went to buy diamond rings and, indeed, a clip was shared on social networks in which Melanie tries a huge diamond engagement in jewelry.

Aaron can be heard asking about the price of the first diamond ring and the answer that is "$ 80k,quot; does not seem to disturb him.

As shown on the price tag, it actually costs a total of $ 80,800!

The name of the tattoo appears half a year after he received his first facial ink in September!

Ad

At that time, fans were not happy to see him and it is safe to say that most of them will not get excited about his romantic gesture either.



Post views:

0 0