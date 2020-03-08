AAC tournament support: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

It all came down to the last day of action, but the field is now ready for the American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament. Tulsa entered Sunday only in the first place, but after Witchita State dominated Hurricane Dorado 79-57, the AAC ended its regular season with a three-way tie at the top.

Cincinnati and Houston tied Tulsa 13-5 in the conference game, but Cincinnati won the tiebreaker to claim the No. 1 seed in the AAC tournament. Houston is the No. 2 seed, followed by Houston at No. 3 and Witchita State at No. 4. The AAC tournament will be huge to decide who does the Big Dance. Arriving on Sunday, Ryan Fagan of Sporting News only projected that Houston and Tulsa enter the field, as No. 8 and No. 12 respectively. Cincinnati and Witchita State were listed as two of the "first four out,quot; and Memphis as one of the "next four next,quot;.

Outside those teams, UConn could be the most incoming team. The Huskies have won five in a row, and although those victories have been primarily in the last places in the conference, UConn beat No. 21 in Houston on Thursday.

"We are 18-12 but we are a good team," UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters after the team's victory over the Cougars. "They (Houston) are a very good team, potentially a great team. We are a good team that finally learned to win."

Houston is probably safe in the field of 68, but if any other AAC team has aspirations to go dancing, victories in the conference tournament will be vital.

Here is the complete breakdown of the AAC 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

AAC Tournament support 2020

The AAC tournament begins on Thursday with the first round of clashes with the seeds from five to twelve. The 12 AAC teams automatically qualify for the conference tournament. Thursday will feature four first-round games, followed by four quarterfinal matches on Friday, two semifinal matches on Sunday and the final of the championship on Sunday selection.

Below is the complete sowing for the AAC 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (AAC) No. 1 Cincinnati 20-10 (13-5) No 2 Houston 23-8 (13-5) Number 3 Tulsa 21-10 (13-5) No. 4 Witchita Street 23-8 (11-7) number 5 UConn 19-12 (10-8) No 6 Memphis 21-10 (10-8) No 7 SMU 19-11 (9-9) No 8 UCF 16-14 (7-11) No 9 USF 14-17 (7-11) No 10 temple 14-17 (6-12) No 11 ECU 11-20 (5-13) No 12 Tulane 12-18 (4-14)

How to watch the AAC tournament live

The AAC Tournament will be held in the ESPN family of networks. The first round will be broadcast on ESPNU before dividing coverage with ESPN2 in the quarterfinals. ESPN2 will lead the semifinal round, and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Round 1 ESPNU Quarter finals ESPNU, ESPN2 Semifinals ESPN2 AAC championship game ESPN

AAC 2020 tournament calendar

The AAC 2020 Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 12 and will run until Selection Sunday on March 15, and will take place at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 USF 1 pm. ESPNU Game 2: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU Game 3: No. 7 SMU vs. No. 10 Temple 8 p.m. ESPNU Game 4: No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 11 ECU 10 p.m. ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. Winner of Game 1 1 pm. ESPN2 Game 6: No. 4 Witchita St. vs. Winner of Game 2 3 p.m. ESPN2 Game 7: No. 2 Houston vs. Winner of Game 3 7:30 pm. ESPNU Game 8: No. 3 Tulsa vs. Winner of Game 4 9:30 pm. ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday March 14

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 3 p.m. ESPN2 Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 5 pm. ESPN2

AAC Championship Game: Sunday March 15