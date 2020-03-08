A simple guide to understand the Second Amendment of the United States | USA news

Massive deadly shootings in the United States have occurred for years and a series of shootings last year fueled the ongoing debate about what can be done to stop such crimes in the country.

However, arms control advocates face a difficult obstacle: the second amendment.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States states that "as a well-regulated militia is necessary for the security of a free state, the right of persons to maintain and bear arms will not be violated."

History

Throughout much of the history of the United States, the amendment was hardly discussed. Approved by Congress in September 1789 and ratified in 1791, the Second Amendment was proposed in a political environment very different from that of the modern United States.

Politics in the newly founded United States was shaped by centuries of English tradition. The men of the founding generation of the USA. UU. They feared that a permanent army could be used to oppress people, as happened during the controversial government of Oliver Cromwell, whom some consider a military dictator who ruled England from 1653 until his death in 1658.

Instead of a permanent army, groups of men in locations across the United States were expected to join together to form groups of militias, who had their own weapons and received part-time unpaid military training.

However, the Revolutionary War of the United States showed that the militias were not adequate to deal with invading forces such as those of the British Empire.

The issue was a topic of debate between two fields of influential men who framed the wording of the United States Constitution: the anti-federalists and the federalists.

The federalists considered that a strong national government was necessary for the success of the newly formed United States. The Constitution of the United States was seen by the federalists as a way of guaranteeing that government.

The anti-federalists wanted to block the ratification of the Constitution, claiming that a national government could not address the needs of people far from the capitol.

While they failed to block their ratification, the anti-federalists were instrumental in proposing 12 amendments to the Constitution that established inalienable rights for US citizens, 10 of which were ratified in 1791, including the Second Amendment.

Court Precedents

While the Second Amendment was used to prevent the federal government from regulating weapons, states should regulate firearms as they thought fit. Many black men blocked for possessing weapons and weapons used for militias remained on a government list, according to the National Constitution Center, a historical organization founded by the United States government.

Even so, the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) in recent years has reinforced the amendment.

The modern debate on the meaning and implementation of the Second Amendment first came to SCOTUS in 1939, with the United States v Miller case.

SCOTUS ruled in that case that the transport of a shotgun shot through state lines, from Oklahoma to Arkansas, in this case, could be regulated by Congress under the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934, the first federal gun control law.

A protester holds a sign during a "March for our lives,quot; rally demanding gun control in Sacramento, California (Bob Strong / Reuters)

The NFA imposed taxes, but also intended to reduce the sale of "shotguns and rifles with guns less than 18 inches long, certain firearms described as & # 39; any other weapon & # 39 ;, machine guns and silencers and firearm silencers, "due to their,quot; frequent use "in crimes, according to the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

That precedent lasted until 2008, when an almost total ban on the possession of firearms in Washington, DC, approved by the federal government was challenged.

SCOTUS ruled in a decision 5-4 that the history and language of the Second Amendment protected an individual's right to bear arms, not just within a militia. The ruling overturned the ban.

Judges who disagreed wrote in their dissent that it was simply a nominal right of an individual and applied to the "right of the people of each of the several States to maintain a well-regulated militia,quot; and that state governments should be able to Decide when and if to ban weapons in high crime areas.

In 2010, a similar case related to the prohibition of short arms in Chicago, Illinois, was again rejected by a decision of 5-4. In that case, the majority agreed that Amendment 14, ratified in 1868 to convert former slaves into US citizens and ensure due process of law and that all fundamental rights of citizens will be protected, makes possession of weapons be a right, the National Constitution Center said.

However, there were still situations where commercial sales of firearms could stop, weapons could be banned in sensitive areas such as schools, and the right of a criminal to own weapons could be restricted.

The lower courts of the United States continue to see cases related to the regulation of firearms. Even with the decisions of 2008 and 2010, these courts often disagree, according to the National Constitution Center.

The debate on the Second Amendment is far from over, in the public, political and judicial spheres.