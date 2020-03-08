A secret agreement with the Taliban: when and how the United States would leave Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – In a safe facility under the Capitol, members of Congress stopped last week to review two classified annexes of the Afghan peace agreement with the Taliban that set the criteria for a critical element of the agreement: what constitutes sufficient "peace "for the United States to withdraw its forces?
The Taliban have read the annexes. However, the Trump administration insists that secret documents must remain secret, although officials have struggled to explain why to skeptical lawmakers.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, in a testimony before Congress, seemed to ignore, or did not want to discuss, the secret annexes a few days before the agreement was signed. And lawmakers who have paid the most attention to the peace plan also openly express their frustration over the lack of a mechanism to verify compliance that they believe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had promised.
At the core of the two documents, according to people familiar with their content, there is a schedule of what should happen during the next 18 months, what types of attacks are prohibited by both parties and, most importantly, how the United States will share information about their troop locations with the Taliban.
While it may sound strange that the US military shares troop locations with its 18-year-old enemy, the goal is to provide the Taliban with information that allows it to avoid attacks during the retreat. Mr. Pompeo described the annexes last week as "Military implementation documents,quot;.
That is part of that, but they seem to be much more.
Because the documents establish specific understandings between the United States and the Taliban, including what bases would remain open under Afghan control, the details are critical to judge whether the United States is fulfilling its promise to leave only if conditions permit, or if It’s just going out.
The State Department has had trouble explaining why the criteria for the terms, standards and thresholds for US withdrawal could be known by the adversary, but not by the American people or their allies. In response to questions from the New York Times, the State Department issued a statement Friday saying the documents were still classified because "the movement of troops and operations against terrorists are sensitive issues."
"We do not want, for example, for ISIS to know those details," the statement added, referring to Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan.
But another reason for the secret, according to several people familiar with the matter, is that the annexes leave the markers of peace remarkably vague, which makes it unsafe that the Taliban will become an anti-terrorist force, as President Trump suggested. a week ago. – or that they are obliged to make peace with the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan.
In fact, as it is written, they seem to give Mr. Trump, or his successor, a huge freedom to simply declare that the war is over and they leave. But many of Trump's advisors suggest that American counter-terrorism forces and an important CIA. The presence must remain in the country. It remains to be seen how that will be resolved within the US government. UU., With the Taliban and with the government of Kabul, and any resolution is probably difficult.
Many of the Republicans and Democrats who have taken the opportunity to review the documents say they are not impressed.
Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House's Republican number 3 and one of the most severe criticisms of the agreement, said before the agreement was signed last week: "Any agreement that the United States contemplates concluding with the Taliban must be made public in its entirety. "
After reading the pact, including classified annexes, Ms. Cheney said the agreement did not provide mechanisms to verify that the Taliban fulfilled the promises Mr. Pompeo had described in the firm. "My concerns still persist," he said, and refused to describe the content.
Senator Christopher S. Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said in an interview that the thresholds described in the annexes were "remarkably confusing,quot; and that it was not clear how the United States would measure success.
Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat who served as a senior State Department official in the Obama administration, posted a scorching message on Twitter last week about the annexes.
"Simply put: the administration is telling a terrorist group the conditions (as they are) of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, but it is not telling the American people." he wrote. "This is wrong. And it does not serve any national security purpose."
Lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction over Mr. Pompeo's reach on the issue. He called the main members of the Senate and House committees that deal with foreign affairs last weekend to inform them that the documents would come to Congress, but lawmakers and their assistants said they had not heard from him since then.
Days before the agreement was signed, Mr. Esper and General Mark A. Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seemed to be unaware, or seemed reluctant to discuss, the secret annexes.
"Are you aware of the contemplation of some secret agreement with the Taliban?" Ms. Cheney asked on February 26 during a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee.
"Nothing, nothing comes to mind right now that you are mentioning," Mr. Esper replied.
"You quote things that I have not seen," General Milley said.
The annexes revolve primarily around a committee to facilitate communication between the two parties to ensure compliance with the commitments, according to officials who have read them. No details on the composition of that committee have been disclosed.
They describe the parameters for when force would be and would not be appropriate, including Taliban commitments not to attack US forces during a withdrawal. Above all, the annexes do not constitute more than a few pages, often with only one or two sentences presenting each component. For example, the Taliban should not carry out suicide attacks, and Americans renounce attacks with drones, parts of the agreements that have been concluded so far.
General Milley hinted at a testimony before Congress last week what scope and scale of attacks were not allowed under the agreement.
"There are no attacks in 34 provincial capitals, there are no attacks in Kabul, there are no high-profile attacks, there are no suicide bombers, there is no suicide in vehicles, there is no attack against US forces, there is no attack against the coalition," General Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, after reports that the Taliban had carried out attacks against Afghan security forces. "There is a complete list of these things that are not happening."
In its statement, the State Department said the secret annexes were consistent with the public agreement. "The agreements include specific commitments of all parties in efforts to continue reducing violence until a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is agreed in intra-Afghan negotiations, while preserving the right of all parties to self-defense," said. The United States has "a robust monitoring and verification mechanism,quot; to track and evaluate the behavior of the Taliban, he added.
But those who have seen the agreement said the details were so hazy that they doubted the United States retained much influence.
"The documents did not provide any of the guarantees I felt we heard from Secretary Pompeo and others about a rigorous process that would ensure that we hold the Taliban accountable for the end of the agreement," said Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, who served on Afghanistan as civil advisor to General David H. Petraeus.
"I saw nothing there that gives me confidence,quot; that those guarantees are in place "beyond trusting the word of the Taliban," he said. “This lazy and thin package of documents is all we could really accept according to the Taliban. I really don't understand how we can say that we have what we need to be able to commit to the troop level agreements that have been articulated. "
He added: "How can I speak significantly with my constituents about this when I am not even allowed to share information with them that the Taliban already know?
Murphy agreed, but noted: "That said, I am not sure if we will ever get clear terms for the mechanisms by which the Taliban prevent extremist groups like al Qaeda from returning to Afghanistan."
"I think the terms would always be very difficult to put into words," he said.
Catie Edmondson contributed the reports.
%MINIFYHTML176c57a0276d249de97eced9823a4de013%