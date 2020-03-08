A secret agreement with the Taliban: when and how the United States would leave Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – In a safe facility under the Capitol, members of Congress stopped last week to review two classified annexes of the Afghan peace agreement with the Taliban that set the criteria for a critical element of the agreement: what constitutes sufficient "peace "for the United States to withdraw its forces?

The Taliban have read the annexes. However, the Trump administration insists that secret documents must remain secret, although officials have struggled to explain why to skeptical lawmakers.

%MINIFYHTML176c57a0276d249de97eced9823a4de011% %MINIFYHTML176c57a0276d249de97eced9823a4de012%

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, in a testimony before Congress, seemed to ignore, or did not want to discuss, the secret annexes a few days before the agreement was signed. And lawmakers who have paid the most attention to the peace plan also openly express their frustration over the lack of a mechanism to verify compliance that they believe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had promised.

At the core of the two documents, according to people familiar with their content, there is a schedule of what should happen during the next 18 months, what types of attacks are prohibited by both parties and, most importantly, how the United States will share information about their troop locations with the Taliban.