A man flees the CHP officers from Santa Cruz in an active shooter training drill – Up News Info San Francisco

FELTON (Up News Info SF) – A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Cruz drove directly to a parking lot where several agencies were performing an active shooter training exercise.

The suspect, a 55-year-old Santa Cruz man, fled from CHP officials on Sunday afternoon and led directly to the training exercise at Roaring Camp Railroad in Felton, CHP Santa Cruz said.

The training was conducted with CHP, State Parks, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and numerous firefighters and emergency personnel. The CHP persecuting officer was assisted by "numerous law enforcement officers,quot; as the scene developed.

The suspect was arrested for evading officers and for driving under the influence.