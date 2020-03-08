50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow on the video of him falling from the stage

%MINIFYHTML1c0f0d7d2413736182f53ae064e33bc911% %MINIFYHTML1c0f0d7d2413736182f53ae064e33bc912%

The man of the subject later takes part in the publication of Fif in Instagram writing in the comments section, blaming the & # 39; coñac branson & # 39; Fifth for having done so on stage.

50 cents It is not done trolling others. The "Power"The star and the co-creator took their favorite social media platform, Instagram, to the clown rapper turned actor Bow wow on his flub on stage while performing.

Fiddy shared on Sunday March 8 a video of his former nemesis Bow Wow falling on stage. Damn man, BOW WOW can't come to TYCOON. falling off the stage and s ** t. NAH stay home #abcforlife #starzgettheapp, "he wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments section also laughed along with the hit maker "In Da Club" at the expense of Bow Wow. "Lmao, that nicca disappeared in the air," one joked while another called him "Growing Hip-Hop: Atlanta"star" a clown ".

"Damn, Shad n *** a just can't win," another fan talked about Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss. Another comment said: "The race of this type is a challenge."

Mentors and collaborators of Bow Wow & # 39; s OG Snoop Dogg Y Jermaine Dupri He also joined the fun roasting Bow Wow for his fall as they cried and laughed emojis. In addition, the man on the subject intervened in the publication, writing: "That's what happens when you drink that brandy branson before the concert. Thank you, fifteen! I'll never drink that shit again."

Fif and Bow Wow used to fight back then. The first claimed that the second owed him money while stealing the 50's cash during a play at the Allure strip club in Atlanta in June 2019. Fofty was the host of the event and apparently handed out heaps of money to other celebrities for It rained on the dancers. . But it seemed that Bow Wow thought he could keep the money and took it.

When sharing Bow Wow's video on Instagram Stories about money, Fofty wrote in the caption: "Oh shit, this little jerk BOW WOW took the money home with him." He then told one of his friends to "catch him before he killed EM." Fofty then posted a video of the money he brought with him before doubling the accusation and ordering the reality show star to return the money.