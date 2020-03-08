5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Contra Costa County – Up News Info San Francisco

COUNTY COUNTER COSTA (Up News Info SF) – Five new cases of new coronaviruses have been confirmed in Contra Costa County, a county Health Services spokesman said Sunday afternoon.

Four of the new cases are being treated in hospitals in Contra Costa, according to health officials, who did not provide specific hospitals to help maintain privacy. These four patients had no history of travel outside the US. UU. Or known contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The fifth patient has had close contact with another person who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, and is in home quarantine under the guidance of Contra Costa Health Services.

These five new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Contra Costa County to nine as of Sunday morning. A patient who tested positive last week remains at a local hospital, a county health spokesman said, while three other previously identified patients who tested positive are also "isolating,quot; themselves in their home.

"The coronavirus is here in our community," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Acting Health Officer for Contra Costa. “As we increase our evidence, we hope to identify more cases. But there is still much we can do to stop the spread and protect our most vulnerable. "

