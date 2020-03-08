5 displaced in St. Paul House Fire; No wound – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Five people are displaced on Saturday afternoon after a house fire in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Cook Avenue E. Upon arrival, firefighters found intense fire outside a two-story residence.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday, firefighters responded to a home fire in the 1200 block of Cook Avenue E. The teams found heavy fire outside the two-story home. No injuries were reported. Five occupants were displaced. The fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/LSGWdM4Lbs

– Saint Paul Fire Department (@StPaulFireDept) March 8, 2020

%MINIFYHTML5a1d73bd22b387917d6aaddd5a30212e15% %MINIFYHTML5a1d73bd22b387917d6aaddd5a30212e16%

Authorities say no one was injured, but five people are now displaced.

The fire remains under investigation. There are no additional details available at this time.