5.9 Magnitude earthquake hits the west coast of Humboldt County – Up News Info San Francisco

EUREKA (Up News Info SF) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook the coast of Northern California, about 70 miles southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, according to the US Geological Survey. UU.

According to the USGS website, more than 1,200 people said they felt the earthquake, even though it was far from the coast. The earthquake struck at 7:59 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement after the earthquake saying a tsunami is not expected.

A KPIX viewer said on social media that a friend who lives in Shelter Cove said the earthquake was so strong that it "knocked things down in the house."