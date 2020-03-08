4 dead, including 2 teenagers, after "apparent murder-suicide,quot; at the Texas home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT BEND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people died after an "apparent murder-suicide,quot; in a Texas home early Sunday, police said.

At 4:19 a.m. on March 8, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in block 9200 of Sabastian Drive about a man who can be suicidal and / or wants to harm his family.

When agents arrived at the Houston area house, they made a forced entry after no one opened the door and saw two people not responding in the kitchen area, authorities said.

While they were inside, officers found four people and two dogs killed by gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspect, Ryan Brown, 48, appeared to have killed his wife, two teenage sons and two dogs before shooting himself.

The victims have been identified as Lynnette Brown, 49, Sam Brown, 16, and Hayes Brown, 13.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said it is "heartbreaking that a whole family be eliminated from the actions of one person."

"Violence is never the answer and there are people you can call for help," said Nehls. "We have an excellent crisis intervention team that is ready at all times to help you or a family member in distress."

Lamar Consolidated ISD has informed parents in the respective schools attended by teenagers.