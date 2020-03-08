& # 39; So you think you can dance & # 39; Alum Danny Tidwell Dead at 35, cried by Travis Wall

FOX / Joe Viles

In an emotional Instagram post, Wall shares his heart broken by the death of Tidwell, calling the runner-up of the third season of the competition series his idol and inspiration.

Up News Info –

Dancer Danny Tidwell He has died at age 35.

The artist rose to fame in the third season of the Fox competition series "So, you think you can dance"In 2007, where he finished second overall.

%MINIFYHTMLee7c75af205035bf62623b3dddd6194811% %MINIFYHTMLee7c75af205035bf62623b3dddd6194812%

However, in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (March 7), Danny's adoptive brother, dancer Travis wall, who was also a finalist in the previous season of the program, confirmed that the star had died.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," he wrote, next to a photo gallery of Danny. "I'm not ready. But I never think it is. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone."

He continued: "You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I was idolizing you growing up. I wanted to dance like you. I wanted to be you! I wish I could jump back into your arms like we used to do when we were children and dance on stage."

"We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to all the people you came into contact with during your trip. A short trip (sic). You are a legend. And I love you very much Danny. Rest in peace my brother."

Travis added: "I can't believe I'm writing this. Pray for my mother and my family during this difficult time."

<br />

He followed his post with a clip that shows him and Danny dancing their first duet when they were children in the Showtopper American Dance Championships in the 1990s. He captioned the post, "Danny. Promise me that we recreate our first duet together every time we come back to see".

<br />

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.