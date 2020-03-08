3-point Barrage lifts Minnesota over Nebraska 107-75 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b511% %MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b512%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points and Alihan Demir added 19 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday when Minnesota set a season record with a 107-75 victory over Nebraska.

Marcus Carr had 18 points and 11 assists, while Daniel Oturu added 10 points and six rebounds for the Gophers (14-16, 8-12 Big Ten), who achieved a school record of 18 triples.

%MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b513% %MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b514%

Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers (7-24, 2-18) with 17 points. Jervay Green added 16, Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 14 and Kevin Cross scored 10.

%MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b515% %MINIFYHTML147fc8faa71cee5e43d1c6e70064f9b516%

The Gophers must win at least three games in the Big Ten Tournament to ensure a .500 record required for NIT eligibility.

That means the game was probably the last one at home for Oturu. The 6-foot 10-year-old second-year student and a Twin Cities native is expected to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft, where some services have classified him as a selection of the top 10. He is averaging 20.3 points and leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds per game.

Oturu showed his skills during a 14-2 run at the end of the first half that helped Minnesota build a 52-37 lead at halftime. After throwing a couple of free throws, he threw a dump in a break and then launched a long jump shot for six consecutive points.

The Gophers made 10 of their last 14 shots in the first half when they left Nebraska. Demir hit three straight cubes from inside to start the second half.

Kalscheur then caught fire, going 7 to 8 from beyond the arch in the second half to finish with a total of eight triples of eight.

BIG TABLE

Nebraska: The Huskers played without guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, whom coach Fred Hoiberg suspended indefinitely on Saturday for violating the team's rules. The two guards combined to get 24.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this year, while Mack led the team with 6.4 assists per game.

Minnesota: The Gophers had lost three consecutive games at home, giving away great clues in each of them. They made sure it didn't happen again, in large part thanks to their long-distance shots. Minnesota reached 51.4% of its triples, the highest of the season.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers seeded in the 14th position will face No. 11 Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Nebraska lost both games to Indiana this season, including an overtime loss of six points on the road on December 13.

Minnesota: Planted 12th in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers will face the 13th seeded Northwest in the first game on Wednesday night. Minnesota swept a couple of games against the Wildcats this season, winning by an average of 17.5 points.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)