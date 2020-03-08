2020 BNP Paribas open canceled amid coronavirus spread concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The 2020 BNP Paribas Open has been canceled due to concerns about the continued spread of the new coronavirus, organizers announced Sunday.

The Riverside County Department of Public Health on Sunday morning declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after confirming a locally acquired case of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

The announcement led the organizers of the tennis tournament, scheduled to start on Monday, to reassess the potential risks of moving forward.

“As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns related to the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees of the event. This follows the guidelines of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of California, "a statement is read in part on the event website.

"There is too great a risk, at this time, for the public health of the Riverside County area to hold a large meeting of this size," said Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of South California. “It is not in the public interest for fans, players and neighboring areas that this tournament continues. We all have to unite to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak. "

Martin Massiello, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Eisenhower Health, said the organization appreciated "the proactive stance that tournament organizers are taking to ensure public health and safety."

Tournament director Tommy Haas said he was disappointed by the decision, but noted that public health and safety were of "capital importance."

Anyone who has purchased tickets directly from the tournament can request a refund for the 2020 tournament or a credit for the 2021 tournament through the organization's website.