2 Shots, 1 Dead in Domestic Dispute Shot in Arlington Duplex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot, one fatally, in a domestic dispute turned into shooting in an Arlington duplex on Saturday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. On March 7, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in block 600 of Lillard Road. When the agents arrived, they found Darryl Williams, 53, killed by a gunshot wound at the main door of a duplex.

%MINIFYHTML4d7b132c7f60cb442e4d928dd3bf93ee11% %MINIFYHTML4d7b132c7f60cb442e4d928dd3bf93ee12%

A woman with an apparent gunshot wound was also found at the residence, but was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

Researchers believe Williams had a dispute with a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship when he started shooting a firearm, but was later shot dead by a neighbor who had also been on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and this case is still an ongoing investigation.