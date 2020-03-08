13 in Massachusetts test positive for coronavirus disease

BOSTON (AP) – The number of people in Massachusetts who tested positive for the new coronavirus increased to 13 on Saturday, compared to eight on Friday, state health authorities announced.

That includes a confirmed case and 12 suspected positive cases awaiting final confirmation from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The five new cases include four people from Middlesex County: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in her 40s and a man in her 60s; as well as a man from Berkshire County in his 60s, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement sent via email on Saturday. No names or cities of origin were revealed.

Of the five new cases, three had a direct connection to the recent meeting of the biotechnology firm Biogen that was held for the company's employees at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston. One had a recent international trip that included northern Italy, and the fifth case is still under investigation, authorities said.

That brings to eight the number of people who attended the Biogen meeting that tested positive.

In a statement, Biogen said it has asked employees who attended the meeting to be quarantined.

All other Biogen employees and contractors in Massachusetts, North Carolina and Switzerland are asked to work from home until further notice.

"We recognize that this is a difficult situation for our colleagues and their loved ones," the company said in a statement. "We are actively working with all relevant public health departments and hospitals to prioritize the well-being of people who may have been exposed to COVID-19."

The hotel has been working to clean the area where the Biogen meeting took place, city health officials said.

More than 700 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined as a precaution.

Of the quarantined people, 470 people completed the monitoring and 249 remain in isolation, according to state health authorities.